Forward Solutions Expands Electrical Platform with Merger of Sales Lane

LEMONT, Ill., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forward Solutions, a leading sales and marketing agency, today announced the merger of Sales Lane, a California-based manufacturers’ representative firm specializing in lighting and electrical solutions. Founded in 2019, Sales Lane serves customers across California and Northern Nevada, representing a portfolio of leading lighting manufacturers.

This merger enhances Forward Solutions’ capabilities in the electrical industry. Together, the organizations will deliver increased technical expertise, broader product offerings, and enhanced support for manufacturers, distributors, and end users.

Strengthening Technical Expertise

Sales Lane has built a strong reputation for its deep expertise in the lighting space, with a hands-on approach that includes lighting layouts, job walks, and field audits, particularly in retrofit applications. Its portfolio spans commercial and industrial lighting, industrial signaling devices, power distribution products, and EV-related infrastructure components.

“Sales Lane has differentiated itself through technical knowledge and responsiveness in the field,” said Joe Orednick, President and CEO of Forward Solutions. “Their expertise and commitment to customer service make them a strong addition to our growing electrical platform.”

Delivering Greater Value to Partners

The combination brings together Forward Solutions’ scale and resources with Sales Lane’s nimble and responsive approach. Manufacturing partners will benefit from expanded market access, enhanced technical support, and stronger go-to-market execution across the region.

“We’ve built our business on being highly responsive and deeply knowledgeable in lighting,” said Justin Lane, President of Sales Lane. “Joining Forward Solutions allows us to build on our reputation while bringing additional resources and opportunities to better serve our partners and customers.”

Expanding Presence in High-Growth Markets

California and Northern Nevada represent key markets for infrastructure investment, energy efficiency initiatives, and lighting innovation. This merger positions Forward Solutions to better support customers in these regions with comprehensive lighting and electrical solutions.

The merger of Sales Lane supports Forward Solutions’ long-term strategy to enhance electrical capabilities while expanding its presence in key growth markets.

To learn more about Forward Solutions and its investment in the electrical channel, visit Forward Solutions.

About Forward Solutions

Forward Solutions is a national commercial growth platform comprised of specialized service brands that help manufacturers accelerate profitable sales growth across multiple channels. By integrating market expertise, strategic insight, and frontline sales execution, the company enables partners to expand market reach and deliver industry-leading performance. Forward Solutions provides scalable growth capabilities at a fraction of the cost of building and managing internal sales infrastructure. For more information, visit https://forward-solutions.com/

About Sales Lane

Sales Lane is a manufacturers’ representative firm specializing in lighting solutions across California and Northern Nevada. Founded in 2019, the company is known for its technical expertise, responsive service, and hands-on support, including lighting layouts, job walks, and retrofit audits.

Media Contact

Gina Tsiropoulos

gina.tsiropoulos@forward-solutions.com