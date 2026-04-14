Vanguard and Pratt Miller Partner To Deliver High-Performance Integrated Electrification Systems

Milwaukee, WI, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanguard, a leading provider of commercial power solutions, announced Pratt Miller as the newest member of its Battery Technology Partner program. A wholly owned subsidiary of the Oshkosh Corporation, Pratt Miller is a technology and product development firm specializing in solving complex technical challenges for the defense, mobility and commercial sectors. The collaboration unites Vanguard high-performance battery technology with Pratt Miller’s deep expertise in advanced system integration.

This partnership focuses on delivering integrated, engineered solutions that improve productivity and enhance performance in demanding environments. By integrating Vanguard’s modular battery technology into its engineered systems, Pratt Miller can provide customers with compact, high-energy-density solutions specifically designed with the rugged reliability required in real-world, high-demand duty cycles.

“What excites us most is partnering with a provider that brings production-ready, field-proven solutions to a maturing electrification market," said Bob Prohaska, Director of Mobility & Innovation at Pratt Miller. "Our shared vision is to accelerate the deployment of systems that deliver a measurable return on investment. By integrating Vanguard’s robust battery platform, we can offer our customers compact solutions that lower operating costs, reduce maintenance complexity and expand use cases, especially in environments where emissions and noise constraints limit traditional equipment.”

This collaboration relies on Pratt Miller’s systems engineering discipline to ensure that the battery, power electronics and controls function together as a cohesive system. Rather than simply combining components, the team builds and validates complete architectures to support performance and manufacturability. This technical approach is particularly effective for equipment in warehouses, industrial facilities and construction interiors, where Vanguard’s compact battery footprint helps address packaging constraints while delivering zero local emissions.

“Welcoming Pratt Miller into our Battery Technology Partner program allows us to push system-level innovation further by combining electrification with advanced controls and performance optimization,” said David Frank, Senior Vice President and President of Electrification at Briggs & Stratton. “The transition to electrification requires more than just a battery; it requires a cohesive, engineered system that performs in the most demanding environments. Pratt Miller’s ability to optimize the entire architecture — from power electronics to mechanical systems — leverages Vanguard technology to its full potential.”

Vanguard battery products are assembled in the United States and supported by the global Briggs & Stratton service network. The commitment to quality is further backed by an industry-leading eight-year* commercial limited warranty on all battery packs.

*See vanguardpower.com/na/en_us/support/warranty.html for warranty details.

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About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world’s largest producer of engines for lawn and garden, turf care and job site power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion batteries, standby generators and energy storage systems through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat® and Branco® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. Learn more at BriggsandStratton.com.

About Pratt Miller

Founded in 1989, Pratt Miller, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), is a groundbreaking engineering and product development company. Our winning roots in motorsports enable us to deliver ingenious solutions to our clients' most challenging problems — and wildest ideas. That history enables our team of highly adaptive innovators to apply speed, agility and engineering expertise to every project, swiftly transforming what's possible in our clients' industries — taking what they do to the next level and changing their world for the better.

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