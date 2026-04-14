CHERY Partners with AiMOGA Robotics to Expand Intelligent Ecosystem at Auto China 2026

WUHU, ANHUI, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WUHU, ANHUI - April 14, 2026 - -

CHERY announced a strategic collaboration with AiMOGA Robotics to advance its intelligent ecosystem and accelerate the development and global deployment of embodied intelligence. The partnership will be showcased at Auto China 2026, highlighting innovations that integrate robotics with intelligent mobility and reinforcing CHERY's long-term technology-driven growth strategy.

As embodied intelligence gains global attention, CHERY has identified the robotics industry as its third growth curve. Through its collaboration with AiMOGA Robotics, the company aims to strengthen research and development and promote real-world applications under a scenario-driven approach focused on global scalability and collaborative innovation.

Leveraging CHERY's established manufacturing capabilities, robust supply chain, and international presence, AiMOGA Robotics has achieved significant milestones. In April 2025, the company completed the batch delivery of 220 humanoid robots. To date, AiMOGA products have been deployed in more than 30 countries and regions across over 100 application scenarios. These include public service functions such as traffic management, government services, and school safety patrols.

As an extension of CHERY's intelligent automotive ecosystem, AiMOGA Robotics is designed to integrate with vehicle technologies, creating a unified experience centered on the concept of "Automobile + Robot." The collaboration reflects CHERY's broader strategy to expand intelligent mobility and connected ecosystems through advanced technologies.

At Auto China 2026, CHERY and AiMOGA Robotics will debut together to present advancements in Car–Robot Synergy. The exhibition will demonstrate applications across automotive showrooms, customer service environments, and public reception settings. AiMOGA will also introduce new robotic products and unveil an expanded product matrix during its global launch.

In parallel, the CHERY International Business Summit will outline AiMOGA's global cooperation strategy and highlight opportunities for ecosystem development and international partnerships.

Through continued investment in technological innovation, CHERY aims to drive industrial transformation and accelerate the adoption of embodied intelligence. The company's collaboration with AiMOGA Robotics underscores its commitment to advancing intelligent mobility, smart services, and next-generation technology platforms.

Global partners and industry stakeholders are expected to attend Auto China 2026 and related events in April, where CHERY will present its vision for the future of intelligent ecosystems and mobility services.

About AiMOGA Robotics

AiMOGA Robotics focuses on the development and deployment of embodied intelligence and humanoid robotic solutions. Its technologies are applied across a range of sectors, including public services, education, and smart commercial environments, supporting the advancement of intelligent ecosystems worldwide.

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Chery International

Zhang Tianyi

zhangtianyil@mychery.com

Wuhu, Anhui, China