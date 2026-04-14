Technip Energies awarded two FEED contracts by SOGARA for refinery complex in Gabon

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) has been awarded two Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contracts by Société Gabonaise de Raffinage (SOGARA) for its refinery in Port-Gentil, Gabon. The FEED scope covers both the revamp and the expansion of the existing refinery.

The first contract covers the FEED for debottlenecking SOGARA’s existing refinery. It targets key process units and includes a new kerosene sweetening unit and four new storage facilities. Technip Energies will ensure full process integration across existing and new units.

The second contract covers the FEED for a new, modularized Hydrocracker Complex designed to significantly expand SOGARA’s refining capacity. The scope also includes a new marine jetty and offloading facility. Technip Energies will leverage its engineering excellence and technology integration know-how, including its proprietary Steam Methane Reforming (SMR) technology for hydrogen production.

Both projects are designed to meet Africa 5 fuel quality standards – the continent’s most stringent specifications for sulfur content in transportation fuels – supporting a meaningful reduction in sulfur emissions and improved air quality for local communities. They will also support Gabon’s economic development and local employment.

Loïc Chapuis, President Project Delivery & Services of Technip Energies, commented: "We are pleased to have been entrusted by SOGARA with these two contracts, which reflect our recognized expertise in both brownfield optimization and complex greenfield project development. The new Hydrocracker Complex demonstrates our ability to combine engineering excellence, technology integration, and our proprietary SMR hydrogen technology to deliver integrated, high-impact solutions. This award reinforces our commitment to modernizing refining infrastructure across Africa and creating lasting value for our clients and local communities."

This award was recorded in Q1 2026 in the Technology, Products & Services segment.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO 2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 18,000+ employees across 35 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €7.2 billion in 2025 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com

Contacts

Investor Relations

Phillip Lindsay

Vice-President Investor Relations

Tel: +44 207 585 5051

Email: Phillip Lindsay

Media Relations

Jason Hyonne

Press Relations & Social Media Manager

Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89

Email: Jason Hyonne

Attachments