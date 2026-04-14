LatiNation Media Sets Two-Episode Premiere for Jenicka Lopez – Youngest Daughter of Jenni Rivera – Docuseries ‘Jenicka’s Journeys’





Series Premieres on April 23 and 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Adulting and Independence Come into Focus on Relatable and Authentic Six-Episode Series from Busy Bee Productions

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LatiNation Media has set April 23 and 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT for the dual-premiere of Jenicka’s Journeys, a six-episode docuseries following Jenicka Lopez, the youngest daughter of the late Jenni Rivera, as she navigates adulthood, identity, and self-discovery. The series is produced by Busy Bee Productions; Executive producers are Chiquis, Richard Bull, and Sebastian Jimenez.

Blending travel, culture, and personal storytelling, the series centers on Jenicka and her approach to adulting as she steps out of her comfort zone and into her own voice—exploring family dynamics, grief, relationships, and independence in real time.

The two-part premiere - April 23 and April 30 - features Jenicka alongside her sister, GRAMMY-winning artist and series producer Chiquis, setting the tone for a season that moves between nostalgia and forward momentum. Throughout the series, Lopez takes on new challenges—from confronting personal fears with snakes, bugs, and spiders with Snow Tha Product, body image, and speed dating, to leading her first fitness class after becoming Lagree-certified.

Guest appearances include Snow Tha Product, Mayra and Karina Garcia, and Shawty Bae, bringing additional perspective and energy to the series.

Jenicka’s Journeys is an honest and identity-driven series that, at its center, addresses a broader conversation around Gen Z and Millennial identity, mental health, and growing up in the public eye—delivered through a tone that is equal parts candid, humorous, and self-aware.

EPISODE 1: The Road Begins

Guest: Chiquis

Jenicka kicks off her season of self-growth by inviting her sister Chiquis to a special getaway in Santa Barbara: a cozy sleepover beneath the stars, surrounded by nature. As the youngest, she hopes this little adventure fills them with laughter, sweet memories, and a deeper bond—while giving her a chance to share how much she’s grown in this new chapter of her life.

EPISODE 2: Road trip continues

Guest: Chiquis

Jenicka’s adventure continues with her sister Chiquis. The special getaway in Santa Barbara brings more than one surprise and some difficult conversations.

EPISODE 3: Phobias

Guest: Snow Tha Product

Jenicka decides to let go of control, and her friend Snow Tha Product takes full advantage of it, surprising her in a big way by pushing her to face some of her deepest fears. A powerful lesson awaits on the other side.

EPISODE 4: Goat Yoga

Guests: Mayra & Karina Garcia (the slime queens)

Jenicka shares her journey toward a healthier, more balanced life, and because laughter is an essential part of any wellness routine, she plans something extra fun: a yoga class with goats. Joining her for this playful day are her friends, twin influencers Mayra and Karina Garcia.

EPISODE 5: Speed Dating

Guest: Shawty Bae

Jenicka is ready to step out of her comfort zone and give speed dating a try. For this challenge, she brings along her friend and influencer Shawty Bae to keep things lively and just a little wild.

EPISODE 6: Empowerment

Jenicka has just become Lagree certified, and to celebrate this huge accomplishment, she invites family and friends to her very first class as an instructor.

About LatiNation Media:

LatiNation Media is the leading independent, Latino-owned, English-language connected media network in the United States. Reaching Gen Z and Millennial Latinos across streaming, social, and digital platforms, LatiNation creates content for everyone — anchored in the richness, diversity, and power of Latino culture. With 25 years of storytelling and a growing portfolio of originals, live events, and branded content solutions, LatiNation offers brand partners something no one else can: authentic access to the most dynamic consumer audience in America.

Follow: @LatiNation, www.latination.com

Contact:

Bolte Media for LatiNation:

Hanna Bolte, Hanna@BolteMedia.com

Dina White, Dina@DinaWhitePR.com

Jennifer Nieman, jennifer@niemangroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/458bf618-7991-488d-ace8-09364831081d

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e6c95ea-7c27-4d2c-adde-f471c8a6ffa0