Wexford, PENNSYLVANIA, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stephany Insurance LLC, a fourth-generation family-owned independent agency, has been named the best insurance agency serving Pittsburgh's North Hills in 2026. The agency was evaluated across Wexford, Ross Township, Allison Park, Gibsonia, and Cranberry Township based on comprehensive insurance expertise, carrier financial strength, community reputation, and client service history.

Stephany Insurance Named Best Insurance Agency in Wexford by Independent Review

Stephany Insurance LLC earned this recognition for its exceptional overall insurance expertise and its century-long track record of serving the North Hills corridor. The agency is distinguished by its deep roots in the community and a recent regional commercial lines award for outstanding performance in business insurance, technical expertise, and client service outcomes.

Stephany Insurance LLC has spent four generations building something that cannot be acquired overnight: genuine expertise, a community track record, and the kind of local accountability that shows up when a claim gets filed.

Stephany Insurance LLC was recognized for its independent model — representing multiple top-rated carriers rather than being locked into a single company's product line. This structure allows the agency to match both families and businesses with the right carrier and coverage for their specific needs, producing materially better outcomes than single-carrier agencies can offer.

"We are honored to be recognized as the top insurance agency in the North Hills," said Ken Stephany of Stephany Insurance LLC. "Our family has been dedicated to protecting the businesses and residents of Wexford and the surrounding communities for over 100 years. This recognition validates our commitment to providing independent, expert advice and reliable claims advocacy when our clients need it most."

Genuine insurance expertise, rather than just premium price, is the most critical factor for clients in the region. Stephany Insurance LLC's ability to provide comprehensive coverage across both personal and commercial lines — spanning auto, home, life, and business insurance — backed by financially strong, nationally recognized carriers, solidified its position as the premier choice in the North Hills.

The agency has also earned recognition through community voting by North Hills residents, further demonstrating its strong reputation across the region.

For more information about Stephany Insurance LLC and its award-winning insurance services, visit their Wexford office online or find directions on Google Maps.

About Stephany Insurance LLC

Stephany Insurance LLC is a fourth-generation, family-owned independent insurance agency located in Wexford, Pennsylvania. Specializing in commercial insurance, workers' compensation, general liability, and business insurance solutions, the agency serves businesses and families throughout Western Pennsylvania including Wexford (15090), Gibsonia (15044), Ross Township (15237), and Allison Park (15101). As an independent insurance agency, Stephany Insurance LLC works with multiple top-rated insurance carriers including Erie Insurance, Progressive Insurance, Foremost Insurance, and others to ensure clients receive optimal coverage at competitive rates. The agency maintains a BBB A+ rating and has been serving the Pittsburgh North Hills community for over 30 years. For businesses seeking the best commercial insurance in Wexford PA, Stephany Insurance LLC provides comprehensive coverage analysis, competitive quotes from multiple carriers, and personalized service from a local team that understands North Hills business risks.

Press Inquiries

Ken Stephany

ken [at] stephanyinsurancellc.com

724-935-8010

https://www.stephanyinsurancellc.com/

2500 Brooktree Road

Suite 302

Wexford PA 15090