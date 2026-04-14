MD&M South Unveils Industry Partners

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MD&M South, the premier event for medical device manufacturing and healthcare innovation, is proud to announce collaboration with an extensive network of association partners for the 2026 edition. These partnerships underscore MD&M South’s commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration, and growth across the MedTech, BioTech, and advanced manufacturing sectors.

South Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership (SCMEP)

A non-profit group that serves as a resource to South Carolina manufacturers, the group will have a presence on the expo floor in the Sustainability Zone. The space includes an immersive experience including an interactive gallery wall, case studies, and sustainability maturity model, a place where attendees can assess their company’s sustainability progress.

Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association

As a global leadership accelerator, talent pipeline, and business growth partner for the healthcare industry, the association will serve as a moderator for the MedTech Peer-to-Peer Networking session.





TAG Awards

Winners will be recognized with an award program during the event, providing an exclusive platform to showcase their breakthrough technologies. They will also be featured on the Innovation Wall located in the expo hall and host a podcast in their booth space.

Society of Women Engineers Charlotte Metrolina (SWE)

The not-for-profit educational and service organization made to empower women to succeed and advance in engineering will host Kai Busch, Director Data Engineering, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for a special panel entitled “Breaking Barriers in Engineering.” Featuring a dynamic exchange of ideas, the panel will address actionable solutions such as promoting STEM education, mentorship programs, organizational policy reforms, and personal empowerment initiatives.

NC State University Industry Expansion Solutions

The extension and outreach team for the NC State University College of Engineering and administers the National Institute of Standards and Technology Manufacturing Extension Partnership (NIST MEP) for North Carolina (NCMEP). During the event, the group will host a Students for Student & Younge Professionals P2P session, and an on-site podcast room.

"MD&M South is a pivotal space where attendees have unparallel access to partners who are at the forefront of the manufacturing sector," says Steve Everly, Group Event Director, Manufacturing by Informa. "It is all about empowering the industry to stay ahead of the curve. The connections, knowledge, and solutions shared here are setting the stage for the future."





Other event partners include UNC-Charlotte, Institute of Packaging Professionals, Greenville Eastern North Carolina Alliance, Connect Labs Charlotte, North Carolina Life Sciences, Contract Packaging Association, North Carolina Biotechnology Center, and NCLifeSci.

To learn more about MD&M South, please visit: mdmsouth.com.

About MD&M

MD&M, organized by Manufacturing by Informa, is the leading group of business events across the U.S. for professionals in medical, critical and advanced manufacturing. United under one brand, MD&M is the premier platform where professionals meet, learn and collaborate to drive innovations in life-saving devices, cutting-edge technologies and advanced manufacturing processes. Founded in 1985, the MD&M portfolio includes MD&M West, MD&M East, MD&M South and MD&M Midwest. Focusing on fostering collaboration across regions and sectors, MD&M is dedicated to empowering professionals through year-round engagement, advanced matchmaking technology and specialized events that reflect the ever-evolving needs of the industry.

About Manufacturing by Informa

Manufacturing by Informa, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Manufacturing portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibition organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Contact:

Manufacturing by Informa

pr.ime@informa.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc3cf593-1387-4b86-8e00-4cdce7f8ee73

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/67c6eb68-02ea-4f2d-a4f0-6f86a3bff86f