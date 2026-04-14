Notification of major shareholding

With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Nilfisk Holding A/S has been informed by KIRKBI Investment Management A/S that KIRKBI Investment Management A/S (formerly KIRKBI Invest A/S) and KIRKBI A/S, upon completion of the recommended voluntary public takeover offer by Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions GmbH, have decreased its total holding of shares and financial instruments representing shares or rights over shares in Nilfisk.

Upon completion of the recommended voluntary public takeover offer by Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions GmbH, KIRKBI Investment Management A/S and KIRKBI A/S directly or indirectly controls 0 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in Nilfisk Holding A/S, corresponding to 0.0% of the share capital and voting rights in Nilfisk Holding A/S.

For further information, please contact:

Nynne Jespersen Lee, Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications

+45 42 31 00 07

njespersen@Nilfisk.com

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