Movement Mortgage Names 2026 Grab the Key Ambassadors as Program Surpasses 51,000 Families Served

Indian Land, SC, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Movement Mortgage announced its 2026 class of Grab the Key Ambassadors, a national group of loan officers and leaders focused on expanding access to homeownership for Black individuals and families through education and advocacy.

The 2026 Grab the Key Ambassadors include:

Mitch Asburn

Eric Davis

Jason Johnson

Angela Gavi

James Reese

Levan Patterson

Leonard Pollard

Shetika Pope

Jessica Talton

Chris Arthur

Omar Washington

Marcus French

Jeff Nelson

D’Angelo Williams

“Grab the Key equips loan officers with the education and tools needed to guide borrowers toward homeownership,” said Montell Watson, VP of Multicultural Markets and Market Expansion. “The program helps loan officers serve as community‑based resources throughout the process.”

Since its inception, Grab the Key has supported more than 51,277 Black families in achieving homeownership between 2018 and 2025, representing more than $14.4 billion in total home sales volume. Building on this progress, the program has set a goal to drive an additional $20 billion in home sales volume over the next seven years.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the homeownership rate in the United States is approximately 70% for white households, compared to less than 45% for Black households. Federal Reserve data further shows a gap in median household wealth, estimated at $171,000 for white households versus $17,000 for Black households.

Grab the Key equips loan officers with training and resources to support an education‑first approach to homeownership, including:

Connecting clients with real estate agents who support them throughout the buying process

Providing guidance to help address financial and structural barriers

Supporting clients from application through closing

Helping clients navigate the mortgage process with clarity and confidence

These efforts are supported by community engagement, expanded educational programming, and product solutions such as Movement Boost, a down payment assistance program designed to help reduce upfront cost barriers.

“Homeownership plays a critical role in long‑term financial stability,” said Jessica Talton, Movement’s first Black Changemaker, a designation reserved for loan officers who originate at least $75 million in annual loan volume or 375 units in a calendar year. “Grab the Key focuses on education and preparation so borrowers better understand the process and long‑term responsibilities of homeownership.”

In 2026, Movement Mortgage expanded its impact through a homebuyer readiness program launched in partnership with UQual to support Movement School teachers and staff across the Southeast. The program has enrolled 40 participants and is supported by local Grab the Key ambassadors.

For more information, visit https://www.grabthekey.com/.

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