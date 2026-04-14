DSCP Smart Fulfillment Launches Expanded Services as Direct-to-Consumer Market Reaches $186.6 Billion

Los Angeles, CA, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA - April 14, 2026 - -

DSCP Smart Fulfillment has launched expanded third-party logistics services targeting direct-to-consumer brands as the sector approaches $186.6 billion in projected sales for 2025, according to industry data.

The company now operates fulfillment centers in Los Angeles, California and New Brunswick, New Jersey, providing 2-4 day ground shipping coverage to 80 percent of the US population. The expansion comes as 55 percent of ecommerce companies plan to increase their fulfillment outsourcing in the near future, with 70 percent of 3PL business now originating from ecommerce clients.

The direct-to-customer outsourced fulfillment market, valued at $13.92 billion in 2025, is projected to reach $26.45 billion by 2030 at a 13.7 percent compound annual growth rate. This growth trajectory reflects increasing demand from online sellers seeking alternatives to in-house logistics management.

"Direct-to-consumer brands often delay outsourcing fulfillment until operational challenges impact growth," said Elaine Shan, CEO at DSCP Smart Fulfillment. "Companies that implement third-party logistics earlier in their growth cycle can allocate more resources to product development and customer acquisition rather than warehouse management."

The 4.8-star rated fulfillment provider serves brands operating on Shopify, WooCommerce, Amazon, eBay, and Etsy platforms. The company offers both dropshipping and stocked-inventory models, allowing sellers to begin with pay-per-order fulfillment and transition to stocked-inventory warehousing as volume increases.

DSCP Smart Fulfillment provides receiving, pick and pack, custom packaging, platform integration, and returns management services. The company maintains a 99.9 percent order accuracy rate through systematic verification processes including barcode scanning, weight checks, and item confirmation before shipping.

The dual-coast infrastructure reduces shipping zones and delivery costs for sellers while enabling faster delivery times across the continental United States. For businesses with international customers, the company provides cross-border logistics services to over 150 countries.

Pricing structures include no hidden fees, storage minimums, or binding contracts. Each client receives dedicated account management for direct communication and operational support as business requirements evolve.

The company also provides supply chain management services including product sourcing and quality control. These services address the full logistics chain from manufacturer to end customer, supporting brands that require comprehensive fulfillment solutions.

Market analysis indicates continued growth in outsourced ecommerce fulfillment as direct-to-consumer sales increase from $134.5 billion in 2023 to the projected $186.6 billion in 2025. This expansion reflects broader shifts in retail distribution as brands prioritize direct customer relationships and rapid delivery capabilities.

DSCP Smart Fulfillment is backed by a fulfillment operation with over 10 years of experience serving more than 2,500 ecommerce brands worldwide. The company focuses exclusively on the US market, positioning itself to serve growing online sellers requiring scalable logistics solutions.

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For more information about DSCP Smart Fulfillment, contact the company here:



DSCP Smart Fulfillment

Yavuz Saka

+387644030434

yavuz@dscpsmartfulfillment.com

Pomona, CA 91768