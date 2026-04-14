LAS VEGAS, NV, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant, a prominent Las Vegas dining establishment specializing in Thai and Chinese cuisine, has enhanced its online ordering platform by adding its signature garlic pepper dishes, including the popular Chicken in Garlic Pepper Sauce. The restaurant's digital menu update reflects growing customer demand for convenient online access to Thai flavor profiles.

The enhanced online menu presentation at https://www.kungfuplaza.com/entrees/thai/chicken-in-garlic-pepper-sauce provides detailed information about the restaurant's garlic pepper offerings, which have become increasingly popular among Las Vegas diners seeking Thai cuisine. The Chicken in Garlic Pepper Sauce, priced at $18.50, features traditional Thai preparation methods and is served with premium Jasmine rice.

"Our garlic pepper dishes represent the flavors that have made Thai cuisine beloved worldwide," said Alan Wong, General Manager of Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant. "By enhancing our online menu presentation, we're making it easier for customers to explore these traditional offerings and understand what makes each dish special. The combination of fresh garlic, black pepper, and our house-made sauce creates a flavor profile that pairs well with chicken and beef."

The restaurant's garlic pepper preparations have gained recognition throughout the Las Vegas dining scene. Many patrons consider the establishment home to the Best Chicken Garlic Pepper in Las Vegas at Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant, a distinction earned through consistent quality and authentic preparation methods. The dish features tender chicken pieces stir-fried with fresh garlic cloves, ground black pepper, and a blend of Thai seasonings.

Similarly, the restaurant's beef variation has earned acclaim, with regular customers noting it as the Best Beef Garlic Pepper in Las Vegas at Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant. Both dishes exemplify the restaurant's commitment to maintaining traditional Thai cooking techniques while adapting to local preferences.

The enhanced digital menu system allows customers to customize their orders, including options for white meat selection and additional protein portions. Each dish can be ordered for dine-in service, takeout, or delivery throughout the Las Vegas area. The online platform integrates with the restaurant's comprehensive menu, which spans appetizers, soups, salads, fried rice dishes, noodle preparations, and vegetarian options.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxfsRvj8Eqs

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant has served the Las Vegas community with Thai and Chinese cuisine, offering both traditional favorites and chef specialties. The establishment maintains a full-service dining room alongside robust takeout and delivery operations. The restaurant's menu encompasses a wide range of Asian culinary traditions, from Chinese stir-fries to Thai curries and noodle soups. Online ordering capabilities, gift certificates, and special promotional offers complement the dining experience, making Asian cuisine accessible to Las Vegas residents and visitors alike.

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For more information about Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant, contact the company here:



Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant

Alan Wong

702-247-4120

aw@kungfurestaurants.com

3505 S Valley View Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89103