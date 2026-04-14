EverQuote to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 4, 2026

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, today announced that it will report first quarter financial results after the market close on Monday, May 4, 2026. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results, recent developments, and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. ET.

What: EverQuote First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call When: Monday, May 4, 2026 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Live Call: US Toll Free: +1 (833) 461-5787

All Other: +1 (585) 542-9983

Conference ID: 161347139

Live Webcast and Replay: http://investors.everquote.com/

About EverQuote

EverQuote (Nasdaq: EVER) is a leading growth solutions partner for regulated property and casualty insurance entities, empowering the largest insurance carriers and thousands of agents to maximize customer acquisition across digital channels. Fueled by our proprietary data assets and AI traffic engine, EverQuote is transforming the way providers attract and engage customers to grow market share. To learn more visit investors.everquote.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Sara Buda

EverQuote

sara.buda@everquote.com