Parker to Announce Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Earnings on April 30; Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for 11 a.m. Eastern

 | Source: Parker-Hannifin Corporation Parker-Hannifin Corporation

CLEVELAND, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it will release its fiscal 2026 third quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, April 30, 2026, followed by a conference call at 11:00 a.m., Eastern time. During the call, the company will discuss fiscal 2026 third quarter results and respond to questions from institutional investors and security analysts. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on Parker's investor website at investors.parker.com with an accompanying slide presentation. The webcast will be archived on the site and available for replay later that day.

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 69 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

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