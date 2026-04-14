Enlitic Announces Ensight 2.2, a Breakthrough in Imaging Data Standardization

LOVELAND, Colo., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlitic has announced Ensight 2.2, a breakthrough release for its imaging data platform. Building on the innovations introduced in Ensight 2.1, version 2.2 gives health systems and partners a clearer, more detailed understanding of imaging data and accelerates the path from implementation to impact.

Ensight 2.1 laid the groundwork for a more flexible approach to aligning imaging data with customer terminology and workflow requirements. Ensight 2.2 builds on that foundation with stronger tools for configuring, testing, and refining how information flows across downstream systems. The result is a faster route to deployment, less friction during validation, and greater confidence that each system receives information the right way.

“Ensight 2.2 gives customers an unprecedented way to see and use their imaging data,” said Michael Sistenich, CEO of Enlitic. “Instead of treating imaging data as a black box, this release helps teams understand its condition, identify issues, and uncover opportunities to improve how data supports their operations.”

The release also includes platform and deployment enhancements that improve throughput, expand support for more complex imaging data, and strengthen teams’ ability to search studies, build representative data sets, compare configurations, and validate results against human-labeled ground truth. Together, these updates help remove bottlenecks, handle higher imaging volumes more efficiently, and improve performance reliability, bringing clarity and predictability to teams’ operations.

For organizations seeking to reduce manual cleanup, workflow exceptions, and the hidden operational costs of inconsistent imaging data, Ensight 2.2 supports a more controlled and transparent approach across systems and sites. By helping teams spot issues sooner and refine data delivery with greater precision, the release can reduce disruptions and streamline day-to-day workflows.

To learn more about Ensight, visit enlitic.com.

About Enlitic

Enlitic is a software company that uses artificial intelligence to develop software products that manage medical imaging data in radiology such as MRI, CT scans, X-ray and ultrasound images and licenses such products to healthcare providers. Enlitic’s products, including its current product offering and product suite under development, seek to standardize, protect, integrate, and analyze data to create the foundation of a real-world evidence platform that can improve clinical workflows, increase efficiencies, and expand capacity. Read more at enlitic.com.

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