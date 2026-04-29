Enlitic Announces Full Integration with Sectra, Expanding Access for Sectra Customers

LOVELAND, Colo., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlitic today announced the completion of its integration with Sectra, enabling Enlitic to support Sectra customers directly with its Ensight platform.

The integration marks an important step in expanding access to Enlitic’s imaging data capabilities for healthcare organizations using Sectra. With a validated integration now in place, Sectra customers can more readily incorporate Ensight into their environments to improve how imaging data is structured, delivered, and used across their operations.

The announcement is significant for both existing and prospective Sectra customers. For current Sectra users, the integration creates a more direct path to improving workflows that depend on accurate and consistent imaging study information. For organizations considering Sectra, it adds a proven integration path for bringing Enlitic’s capabilities into the environment as part of a broader migration or workflow improvement effort.

Enlitic’s Ensight platform is designed to help healthcare organizations standardize, structure, and better operationalize imaging data. By improving the consistency and usability of imaging data, Ensight can help reduce workflow friction, support more predictable downstream behavior, and make data more usable across systems and sites.

“The real value of Ensight is in helping organizations take control of their imaging data and make it work more effectively for their teams,” said Michael Sistenich, CEO of Enlitic. “Through this integration with Sectra, we are making that capability more accessible, enabling customers to accelerate automation, improve efficiency, and realize the full value of AI.”

The integration is especially significant given Sectra’s position as one of the world’s fastest-growing Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). For healthcare organizations looking to modernize imaging infrastructure and support more efficient operations, the availability of an active integration can help shorten the path from planning to operational value.

To learn more about Enlitic and Ensight, visit enlitic.com.

About Enlitic

Enlitic is a software company that uses artificial intelligence to develop software products that manage medical imaging data in radiology such as MRI, CT scans, X-ray and ultrasound images and licenses such products to healthcare providers. Enlitic’s products, including its current product offering and product suite under development, seek to standardize, protect, integrate, and analyze data to create the foundation of a real-world evidence platform that can improve clinical workflows, increase efficiencies, and expand capacity. Read more at enlitic.com.

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