Crypto News: Pepeto Presale Declare $9.05M Raised Whilee Bitcoin Price And Ethereum Set For New Records - Here Is What It Means

Dubai, UAE, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Crypto news broke this week when the Pepeto presale crossed $9.05 million raised while new investor entries surged, with search interest climbing in every country and across all major search engines at a pace no other presale has matched in 2026. That kind of momentum does not build without something much larger forming beneath the surface.

What makes this window even more important is what just happened across the broader market, because the Bitcoin price completed a full recovery to $75,900 according to CoinDesk, its highest mark since the February 5 crash that drove it to $60,000, and Ethereum jumped more than 8% in a single week to trade above $2,370 according to Yahoo Finance, and understanding why those moves connect directly to what Pepeto is doing right now is exactly what this article will cover.

Crypto News: Pepeto Project and Bitcoin and Ethereum Price Targets

A major shift happened this week that most of the market has completely overlooked. The Bitcoin price climbed to $75,900 on April 14, fully erasing the losses from the crash that pushed it down to $60,000 on February 5, and analysts at CoinDesk now identify $76,000 as the structural breakout level that could clear the road toward $85,000. Ethereum moved past $2,370 at the same time, after a historic whale profitability signal appeared on April 13 according to CoinMarketCap, a pattern that has come before every previous ETH rally without exception.

But underneath this recovery sits a layer that never existed in any prior cycle. The United States government now maintains a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, so every time the Bitcoin price climbs higher, the nation's balance sheet strengthens with it, giving the people who write policy a direct financial incentive to back this market instead of restricting it.

That is the context behind what the biggest banks on Wall Street are now projecting. JP Morgan set a Bitcoin price target reaching $170,000 for this cycle according to CNBC, and Standard Chartered pushed its Ethereum outlook to $25,000 by 2028 after monitoring institutional wallets that quietly accumulated 3.8% of all circulating Ethereum since June 2025 according to CoinMarketCap. Every piece of crypto news points toward a bull cycle forming, but here is the detail that changes everything: the Bitcoin price at even its most aggressive target still only represents roughly 2.3x from its current level near $74,200, and Ethereum reaching $25,000 is a strong two-year gain but not one that unfolds in the next few months. Those are figures built for preserving capital, not for multiplying it.

The kind of multiples that actually define a bull run have never come from large cap coins on their own. Even whale wallets worth millions carve out presale allocations because early-stage entries are where the explosive upside lives. This week, large wallets began moving capital into the Pepeto presale at an accelerating pace, and the question writes itself: what have they spotted that the broader crypto news cycle still has not recognized.

Pepeto Project In Focus

The answer probably sits inside what Pepeto has already built. A unified trading layer bridging Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana under one roof, where gas costs drop to zero, any token becomes accessible without platform hopping, and AI scans every transaction for contract exploits before execution. Every trade processed on the exchange feeds direct buying demand back into the Pepeto token, the same flywheel model that powered BNB into a top five asset now valued above $90 billion.

The system was architected by a former senior developer from Binance, the project is led by the Pepe cofounder who already built a token to an $11 billion market cap, and SolidProof ran a complete audit on every smart contract. That combination of working products, a founding team with a proven track record, and a presale window that closes before any exchange listing is the type of setup where downside is defined but upside carries no visible ceiling, launching directly into the bull market that both the Bitcoin price recovery and Ethereum rally data confirm is taking shape.

Conclusion

When the Bitcoin price crosses a new all time high and Ethereum follows close behind, the rest of the altcoin market rides the same wave. That rule has held in every single cycle, and right now no altcoin matches what Pepeto brings to the table, a presale that remains open with uncapped upside potential while large wallets pour in at a rate that validates the opportunity.

The readers seeing this today are sitting in front of that entire move, able to get in at the same entry the whales grabbed before the rest of the market even knew this project existed. Every token that delivered returns traders still talk about, had one final window at its lowest price, and nobody standing in that window realized it was about to shut. Pepeto is sitting in that exact window right now, and the current presale price could disappear without warning.

Click Here To Join the Pepeto Presale Before Exchange Launch

FAQs

What is the Bitcoin price prediction for the rest of 2026?

JP Morgan projects the Bitcoin price above $170,000 this cycle while Standard Chartered expects continued upside from institutional demand. BTC currently trades near $74,200 after recovering to $75,900 from the February crash low of $60,000.

Is Pepeto worth buying before it lists on exchanges?

Pepeto offers a zero-fee exchange, cross-chain bridge, and AI contract scanner launching into a confirmed bull market. The presale raised over $9.05 million at $0.0000001864 with 183% staking APY and a completed SolidProof audit.



