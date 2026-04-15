Crypto News: Pepeto Reveals DeFi Update And Ethereum Price Aims Higher as Bull Run Signals Build

Dubai, UAE, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Ethereum based crypto Pepeto announces continuous advancement of the Defi tools, tools that aim to revolutionize the whole Defi space, and the signals around this presale match the exact pattern that appeared before Dogecoin created millionaires out of regular wallets. Presale stages are filling within hours, the community is outgrowing projects that spend ten times more on ads, and the wallet profiles buying in right now mirror the addresses that silently stacked DOGE before the 2021 breakout.

Every piece of timing fits. The Ethereum price prediction now targets $30,000, and today's crypto news points toward a bull run setup that has pushed early-stage projects into completely new price territory in every past cycle.

Pepeto Reveals Full DeFi Suite During a Week of Bullish Crypto News

Pepeto launched its DeFi tools during the same week the Ethereum price turned bullish. ETH trades at $2,345 after a historic whale profitability signal fired on April 13 per CoinMarketCap, a pattern that preceded every prior rally. Schwab confirmed direct Ethereum trading in H1 2026 per CoinDesk, giving $12 trillion in managed assets a path into ETH. The Ethereum Foundation locked 70,000 ETH into staking on April 3, a $143 million commitment that replaces selling with yield. BlackRock launched ETHB, its staked ETF on March 12, pulling over $100 million immediately.

The Fed kept rates at 3.5% to 3.75% in March, and the dot plot pointed to one cut this year per CNBC. But the Ethereum price gets a boost because Trump's Fed chair Kevin Warsh steps in during May and has called for lower rates. Goldman Sachs expects two cuts before year end. The SEC scheduled its CLARITY Act roundtable for April 16. Easier money later this year is the backdrop that showed up ahead of every past crypto rally. The Ethereum price at $30,000 gives roughly a 13x from current levels, but Standard Chartered places that inside its 2029 roadmap to $40,000, meaning steady gains for large cap holders, not overnight returns.

The wallets that created real wealth in every cycle did it by finding the right early entry before the larger move confirmed their bet. And the crypto news cycle keeps drawing the Pepeto-Dogecoin comparison, marking it as the presale to watch for 2026.

Pepeto Exchange Draws Dogecoin-Level Growth With Real Infrastructure Behind It

The Ethereum price climbing toward $30,000 over the next cycle makes the Pepeto setup worth a deeper look. Capital is flowing into this presale the same way it flowed into Dogecoin before a 10,000% run reshaped thousands of wallets. DOGE sat below a penny while a small group accumulated in silence, and once the market turned, those positions delivered gains that became legendary. That same pattern is playing out inside Pepeto today, with crypto news coverage spreading fast across every community.

But Pepeto carries an edge that DOGE never had, because Dogecoin reached $85 billion in market cap without a single working product. Pure hype was the only fuel, and the moment it cooled the price collapsed 87%. Pepeto combines that same community power with a live DeFi exchange, which is why crypto news coverage of this project is outpacing every other token in the space.

"Hundreds of presales have crossed my desk and this is the first one where genuine viral momentum has combined with exchange tools designed by a former Binance developer. The market may not be ready for what comes next," said a crypto market analyst covering Pepeto.

A single Elon Musk post sent DOGE straight up. SHIB followed the same path weeks after. Market talk says Pepeto is now on his radar, and as the Ethereum price pushes higher while Schwab opens direct access to ETH, a single post from that account could turn early presale entries into the type of returns that minted DOGE millionaires.

Conclusion

The Ethereum price prediction points to $30,000, Schwab is opening direct ETH trading, the Ethereum Foundation staked 70,000 ETH, and every past cycle shows that once ETH locks in direction, viral meme projects with real tools catch the rotation faster than any other category. Today's crypto news confirms that setup is forming.

The large wallets loading this presale see a clear route to a Dogecoin-level result: community growth outpacing every project in 2026, combined with speculation about an Elon Musk post ahead of launch. Those wallets may already know the timeline, or when the exchange listing goes live. Whales consistently move on information the market has not seen yet, and that pattern repeats every cycle. The investors who tracked those moves ended up with gains that permanently changed their position.

Investors who recognize the bull run taking shape, and who know from crypto news history that presales like Pepeto produce the largest gains of any segment, are entering now to avoid looking back at this as the one they missed, and getting in before the listing shuts this window may be the best portfolio move of 2026.

Click To Buy Pepeto Tokens While Still in Presale

FAQs

Can the Ethereum price prediction hit $30,000?

Standard Chartered maps a path to $40,000 by 2030, placing $30,000 in the 2029 window. That target needs a $3.6 trillion market cap.

What makes Pepeto different from other presales?

Pepeto leads the presales choice for 2026, with more than $9.05 million raised and SolidProof audit, while the DeFi exchange is built by a former Binance developer. Entry is $0.0000001864 with 183% APY.



