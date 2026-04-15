Bret England Recognized as Utah Business CEO of the Year 2026 Honoree

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, MONTREAL, QC, LONDON, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in cloud-based communications solutions, announced today its Chief Executive Officer, Bret England, has been recognized as a Utah Business CEO of the Year Honoree by Utah Business. The full list of 2026 honorees can be viewed on the Utah Business CEO of the Year 2026 list of honorees.

The Utah Business CEO of the Year award recognizes executive leaders who demonstrate strong leadership, vision, and impact within Utah’s business community. Bret England was honored for his role in guiding CallTower’s continued growth and leadership within the cloud communications and managed services industry.

As CEO, Bret England leads CallTower’s global strategy and operations, overseeing the company’s delivery of unified communications, contact center, and collaboration solutions for organizations worldwide. Under his leadership, CallTower continues to focus on innovation, customer experience, and scalable global communications infrastructure.

“I’m honored to be recognized by Utah Business and grateful to work alongside such an exceptional team,” said Bret England. “This recognition reflects the commitment, expertise, and dedication of the entire CallTower organization.”

The Utah Business CEO of the Year recognition further underscores CallTower’s presence and leadership within Utah’s growing business and technology ecosystem.

About CallTower

Since 2002, CallTower has been at the forefront of transforming global communication, emerging as a leader in enterprise-class cloud communication, collaboration, and CX solutions. We empower businesses with cutting-edge technologies like Microsoft® Teams Operator Connect, Webex by Cisco®, Zoom Phone, and AI-driven contact center solutions, including Webex Contact Center, Five9, and Genesys.

Our expertise in contact center solutions enhances CCaaS and CX capabilities, delivering personalized optimization, conversational AI, and advanced analytics to elevate customer experiences and accelerate digital transformation.

Driven by innovation and a commitment to excellence, CallTower continues to redefine how businesses connect, collaborate, and thrive on a global scale.