STARK FUTURE REPORTS 3X Q1 REVENUE GROWTH YoY, EBITDA PROFITABILITY, AND RESULTS AHEAD OF BUDGET

Barcelona, Spain , April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stark Future has now passed three years since its first customer revenue, marking its strongest financial milestone yet: Q1 2026 revenue growth of 212% year-on-year, equivalent to 3.12x growth, while delivering its first EBITDA-profitable period and outperforming its own internal budget.

The result marks an important moment for the Barcelona-based premium electric motorcycle company. It shows that Stark’s growth is not being led by unsustainable losses, but by real market demand, strong product momentum, and increasingly disciplined execution.

Anton Wass, Founder and CEO of Stark Future, said:



“We set a plan, we exceeded it, and we did it profitably. Three years ago, Stark delivered its first motorcycles to customers. Today it is one of the world's fastest growing tech companies, ahead of budget, EBITDA profitable, and continuing to scale because the products keep winning significant market share.”

The Q1 performance builds on a strong 2025, during which Stark recorded 77% year-on-year revenue growth to EUR 115 million and achieved profitability in five of the final nine months of the year.

The momentum in growth is being driven by the continued performance of the VARG platform, with the newly launched VARG SM exceeding expectations and helping broaden Stark’s appeal beyond its original off-road base.

Our ambition with the VARG SM is to take more than 3% global market share within its first year in the market. Something we have already achieved with our first two models, the MX and the EX. After one quarter, we can clearly see that this was a modest target. Showing great potential as the company continues to scale up the number of road motorcycle models.

At the same time, Stark’s position in off-road continues to strengthen. The company says the VARG EX is now the best-selling enduro model in Germany, France, and Italy, with Germany alone delivering around 50% market share within Stark’s first year of commercial availability. In multiple additional territories, Stark has already reached or exceeded 20% market share in the enduro category.



“Year three of production was the year we proved the model,” Wass said. “Year ten will be when we prove that 99% of all motorcycles sold will be electric by 2035.”

These are not easy markets to win. Germany, France, and Italy remain among the most competitive motorcycle markets in Europe. For Stark, early leadership there is a clear signal that electric motorcycles are no longer being judged as an alternative. Customers are increasingly choosing them on product merit, performance, usability, and lower operating complexity.

But the headline is not just growth. It is the quality of that growth.

Reaching EBITDA profitability while still investing heavily in product development, manufacturing capabilities, and international expansion signals a level of operational maturity that few young hardware technology companies achieve this early. It also shows Stark is building more than demand. It is building the infrastructure to sustain that demand at scale.

Stark is also laying the groundwork for its next international growth phase. The United States remains the company’s largest market, and Stark is currently building out dealer support, service coverage, spare parts, and wider retail finance discussions in preparation for broader market acceleration there.

From its production and engineering headquarters in Barcelona, Stark continues to invest in battery development, electric motor innovation, connected vehicle systems, and the expansion of its platform into larger motorcycle categories. These segments represent the company’s next strategic horizon and significantly expand its long-term addressable market.

About Stark Future:



Stark Future is a Barcelona-based technology company focused on premium electric motorcycles, founded in 2020. The company was created to prove that electric powertrain technology could outperform combustion across every dimension that matters to riders: power, weight, control, range and overall experience. Its flagship platform, the VARG, has become the best-selling electric enduro motorcycle in Germany, France, and Italy, and has achieved a 50% market share in Germany within its first year of commercial availability - the fastest category penetration in any known vehicle category in history. In its fifth year, Stark reports 212% year-on-year revenue growth in Q1 2026, EBITDA profitability, and results ahead of its internal budget. The company is preparing for an IPO within the next three years and is raising additional capital in 2026 to fund expansion into larger global motorcycle categories. Stark operates from its production and engineering headquarters in Barcelona and has confirmed battery supply partnerships with EVE and Wanxiang A123 to support scale.

For Media enquiries, please contact:

Benjamin.cobb@starkfuture.com

STARK MEDIA KIT