SkyCity Entertainment Group Expands Strategic Partnership with Quick Custom Intelligence

SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a leading provider of casino operational intelligence software, today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with SkyCity Entertainment Group, New Zealand’s premier entertainment and gaming company.

SkyCity has successfully utilized QCI Slots for several years to enhance operational visibility, productivity, and optimization across its gaming floors. Building on that foundation, SkyCity is now expanding its engagement with QCI to support a more integrated, enterprise-wide view of customer and operational intelligence across its properties, product channels, and services.

The expanded collaboration will introduce additional capabilities within the QCI Enterprise Platform, enabling SkyCity to consolidate data from across its ecosystem and transform it into actionable insight. It introduces enhanced tools to support customer engagement, segmentation, and targeted decision-making, helping teams better understand customers, tailor experiences, and respond more quickly to changing customer and operational needs. This is a key capability in an increasingly omni-channel environment.

“Our partnership with QCI has developed into a truly strategic collaboration, supporting how we integrate critical customer, product, and operational intelligence,” said Christina Katsibouba, Chief Digital & Transformation Officer at SkyCity.

"As we continue to develop our digital and omni-channel strategy, this expanded engagement reflects a shared goal to use connected data and insights to make better decisions, achieve stronger customer outcomes and create long-term value across the organization. Collaborating closely with QCI allows us to operate with greater agility today, while also shaping the future of how integrated entertainment and gaming businesses utilize intelligence at scale."

QCI’s Enterprise Platform supports casino resorts worldwide by integrating data from across gaming, hospitality, and digital environments, delivering real-time intelligence that empowers teams to improve efficiency, enhance customer engagement and make faster, more informed decisions.

“SkyCity has been an outstanding partner and an innovative leader in the gaming industry,” said Andrew Cardno, Co-Founder and CTO of Quick Custom Intelligence. “This expansion reflects the strong foundation we’ve built together and our shared commitment leveraging connected intelligence to drive stronger customer outcomes, support omni-channel strategies, and create a more agile and data-led operating model.”

The continued collaboration between SkyCity Entertainment Group and QCI reflects both organizations’ commitment to innovation, customer excellence, and the ongoing advancement of technology within the global gaming industry.

ABOUT SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

SkyCity Entertainment Group is a premier hospitality and entertainment provider with a significant presence across New Zealand and South Australia. Headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, the Group operates flagship destinations in Auckland, Hamilton, and Queenstown, as well as a precinct in Adelaide, and its Malta-based online team.

At the heart of SkyCity’s operations is a dedicated team of 4,500 staff members who deliver exceptional customer experiences. The Group’s diverse portfolio is designed to appeal to a broad range of domestic and international visitors, featuring world-class casino gaming, luxury hotel accommodations, and an acclaimed collection of premium restaurants and bars. Complementing its land-based facilities, SkyCity also offers a modern online gaming experience through its Malta-based platform, ensuring a comprehensive entertainment offering.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Its advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution — whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based — enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming and hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix.

Main phone number: (858) 299.5715.

Learn more at https://quickcustomintelligence.com/.

ABOUT ANDREW CARDNO

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in many of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries — be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City of Hope and UCSD — Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring 14 influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.