CECO Environmental to Release First Quarter 2026 Earnings and Host Conference Call on April 28

ADDISON, Texas, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECO), a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company whose solutions protect people, the environment and industrial equipment, today announced that it will report its first quarter of 2026 financial results on April 28, 2026, premarket. The Company will host an earnings call starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company’s financial results and presentation will be posted on its website at www.cecoenviro.com.
The details for the webcast are:
When: Tuesday, April 28 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Where: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/o4vmw7mt
How: Live over the internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above
Register to receive the dial-in info and a unique pin:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI300f8ceb1117432dad7560061ba51b7c
A replay to the conference call will be available on the Company's website shortly after the live webcast has concluded.
ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL
CECO Environmental is a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company, serving a broad landscape of industrial air, industrial water, and energy transition markets globally through its key business segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect people, the environment and industrial equipment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom solutions for applications in power generation, petrochemical processing, refining, midstream gas transport and treatment, electric vehicle and battery production, metals and mineral processing, polysilicon production, battery recycling, beverage can production, and produced and oily water/wastewater treatment along with a wide range of other industrial applications. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECO." Incorporated in 1966, CECO’s global headquarters is in Addison, Texas. For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.
CECO Environmental Investor Contact:
Marcio Pinto
Vice President - Financial Planning & Investor Relations
888-990-6670
Investor.Relations@OneCECO.com
Steven Hooser and Jean Marie Young
Three Part Advisors
214-872-2710
Investor.Relations@OneCECO.com
CECO Environmental Media and Communication Contact:
Rachael Gallodoro
214-350-2992
ceco-communications@OneCECO.com