Ridgepost Capital Schedules First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release for Thursday, May 7, 2026

DALLAS, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ridgepost Capital, Inc. (NYSE: RPC) (“Ridgepost Capital” or the “Company”), a leading private markets solutions provider, today announced it will release its first quarter 2026 results on Thursday, May 7, 2026, before U.S. markets open.

The Company will host an earnings conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on May 7, 2026. The webcast may be accessed here. All participants joining by telephone should register here for personal dial-in and PIN numbers.

For those unable to participate in the live call, a replay will be made available on the Company’s investor relations page.

About Ridgepost Capital

Ridgepost Capital (NYSE: RPC) is a leading private markets solutions provider with over $43 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. Ridgepost Capital invests across Private Equity, Private Credit, and Venture Capital in access-constrained strategies, with a focus on the middle and lower-middle market. Ridgepost Capital’s products have a global investor base and aim to deliver compelling risk-adjusted returns. For additional information, please visit www.ridgepostcapital.com.

Ridgepost Capital Investor Contact:

info@ridgepostcapital.com

Ridgepost Capital Media Contact:

Josh Clarkson

Taylor Donahue

pro-ridgepost@prosek.com