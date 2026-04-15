DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP. APPOINTS ANTHONY ZELEN TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Vancouver, BC, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Sea Minerals Corp. (CSE: SEAS) (OTCQB: DSEAF) (FSE: X450) ("Deep Sea Minerals" or the "Company"), a subsea mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing critical mineral opportunities from the deep ocean, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony Zelen to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. The Company also announces that Barry Greene will be stepping down from the Board.

Mr. Zelen is a seasoned entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience in the public markets, bringing extensive expertise in finance, investor relations, sales, and corporate development. He is the co-founder of Mindshare Communications Inc. and Senergy Communications Capital Inc., both of which specialized in investor and public relations, social media, and strategic marketing for publicly traded companies across a wide range of sectors, including technology, cannabis, pharmaceuticals, mining, and oil & gas.

Throughout his career, Mr. Zelen has served as an officer and director for more than 18 publicly listed companies. His deep involvement in the venture capital space has allowed him to build a strong international network of market supporters, accredited investors, family offices, and investment banking professionals across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Mr. Zelen has also co-founded and advised over a dozen startup ventures. His proven track record of leadership, innovation, and capital markets insight continues to add significant value to the companies he is involved with.

“We are very pleased to welcome Anthony to the Board,” said James Deckelman, Chief Executive Officer of Deep Sea Minerals Corp. “His extensive capital markets experience, global network, and strategic insight will be invaluable as we continue to advance the Company’s growth initiatives.”

The Company also announces that Barry Greene will be stepping down from the Board of Directors. Mr. Greene was a member of the board during the Company’s earlier phase under its former name, Copperhead Resources, and contributed meaningfully during that foundational period and transition.

“We would like to thank Barry for his service and contributions to the Company, particularly during its time as Copperhead,” said James Deckelman, Chief Executive Officer of Deep Sea Minerals Corp. “We appreciate his support through the Company’s evolution and wish him continued success in his future endeavors.”

In connection with his appointment, the Company has granted Mr. Zelen 100,000 restricted share units (“RSUs”) pursuant to the Company’s equity incentive plan. The RSUs will vest in accordance with the terms of the plan and are subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

ABOUT DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP.

Deep Sea Minerals Corp. is a subsea mineral exploration and development company focused on evaluating opportunities to support the future supply of critical minerals through the acquisition, exploration, and development of deep-sea mineral assets.

The Company’s strategy is centered on identifying jurisdictions and geological settings with potential exposure to polymetallic nodule systems, which are recognized for containing combinations of metals that may be relevant to defense, industrial manufacturing, clean energy infrastructure, advanced electronics, and artificial intelligence-related supply chains. These seabed resources represent a largely undeveloped component of the global mineral supply base and are the subject of increasing policy, scientific, and regulatory attention worldwide.

As part of this process, the Company has commenced early-stage engagement with selected governments and regulatory bodies in the Pacific Ocean region to assess potential pathways for future exploration initiatives, subject to applicable international, national, and environmental frameworks.

For further information, please see the Company’s website: https://www.deepseamineralscorp.com

SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deepseacorp/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/deepseacorp

X: https://x.com/deepseacorp

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/deepseacorp

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@deepseacorp

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“James A. Deckelman”

James A. Deckelman, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

James A. Deckelman

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 1-281-467-1279

Email: info@deepseamineralscorp.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to Company’s plans, objectives and strategies, expected benefits of subsea mineral exploration and development, and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.