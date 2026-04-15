STS Digital Becomes First Principal Derivatives Dealer, Integrated as Exchange Partner on BitGo’s Go Network

Institutional Clients Can Now Trade Derivatives with a Principal Dealer Directly from Custody — Eliminating Counterparty Risk While Preserving Full Market Access

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STS Digital Ltd., a regulated principal trading firm specialised in digital asset derivatives, and BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association, an OCC-regulated digital asset trust bank and subsidiary of BitGo Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BTGO) (“BitGo”), today announced that STS Digital is now live as an exchange partner on BitGo’s Go Network for Off-Exchange Settlement (OES).

Off-exchange settlement is well established in digital asset markets, enabling institutional clients to trade on exchanges while assets remain secured in custody. Until now, this model has only connected clients to exchanges. STS Digital is the first principal derivatives dealer integrated as an exchange partner on the Go Network, enabling clients to trade directly with a dealer not just an exchange, while their assets remain in BitGo’s regulated custody.

Trade Without Moving Assets

Institutional investors using off-exchange settlement have historically been limited to exchange-based liquidity. That limitation no longer applies.

Through this integration, clients can now access STS Digital’s full product suite including vanilla and exotic options, spot and structured products across 400+ tokens with assets remaining fully secured in BitGo’s qualified custody. There is no need to prefund or transfer assets to an exchange or dealer.

A Dealer in the Exchange Partner Slot

OES was built to separate custody from exchange execution. By integrating a principal dealer as an exchange partner, this model now goes further: custody remains independent with BitGo, execution is handled by a principal dealer in STS Digital, and settlement occurs off-exchange within custody.

For institutional clients, this means access to bespoke derivatives, two-way dealer pricing, and dedicated coverage — with the same custody protections previously available only when trading on exchanges through off-exchange settlement.

Institutional Liquidity, Delivered Differently

STS Digital provides clients with access to 400+ tokens across vanilla and exotic options, spot and structured products — all from its own balance sheet. Clients benefit from sub-second RFQ response times, 24/7/365 global coverage, and access via UI, API, or voice channels.

BitGo underpins the model with assets secured in regulated, insured custody. Client assets are segregated from BitGo’s own assets, reducing counterparty and commingling risk while preserving access to institutional liquidity.

Executive Commentary

“Off-exchange settlement has transformed how institutions access exchange liquidity. This partnership takes that model a step further — for the first time, clients can trade complex derivatives strategies with a principal dealer while their assets remain fully protected in custody. It opens up a class of products and services that OES hasn’t connected clients to before.” — Maxime Seiler, CEO, STS Digital

“Go Network was built to give institutions a better market structure by separating custody from execution. By integrating STS Digital as an exchange partner, we’re extending that model beyond exchanges and into principal dealer liquidity, removing a barrier to institutional adoption while unlocking far greater capital efficiency.” — Adam Sporn, Head of Prime Brokerage and Institutional Sales, BitGo

A New Standard for Institutional Crypto

Clients onboard with both STS Digital and BitGo, deposit assets into custody, and connect via the Go Network to begin trading.

No asset transfers. No exchange exposure. No compromise.

With STS Digital as the first principal derivatives dealer integrated as an exchange partner on BitGo’s Go Network, institutional crypto trading enters its next phase.

To learn more and begin onboarding, visit stsdigital.io

About STS Digital

STS Digital Ltd. is a regulated principal trading firm specialised in digital asset derivatives and structured products, providing institutional-grade market access to professional clients and financial institutions. Clients can trade more than 400 tokens across vanilla and exotic options, spot, and structured products through a unified platform spanning UI, API, and voice channels. Founded by derivatives veterans, STS Digital Ltd. delivers deep liquidity, competitive pricing, and rigorous risk management to ensure a seamless trading experience. STS Digital Ltd is licensed under the Bermuda Monetary Authority, holding a DABA M License and operates within a robust regulatory framework.

STS Digital is backed by leading industry investors including CMT Digital, Payward, Arrington Capital, Strobe Ventures, F-Prime, and BitRock Capital.

Contact:

Karen Bertoli,

Chief Marketing Officer

karen@stsdigital.io

+1 (305) 216 4190

About BitGo

BitGo (NYSE: BTGO) is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since 2013, BitGo has focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. BitGo maintains a global presence and multiple regulated entities, including BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association, the first federally chartered digital asset trust bank owned by a publicly traded company. Today, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, financial institutions, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors worldwide. For more information, visit www.bitgo.com.