One Drink, One Tree at The Human Bean on Earth Day

Medford, OR, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Wednesday, April 22, 2026, The Human Bean is hosting its annual Earth Day Giveback at all U.S. locations. Every drink sold plants one tree through Trees for the Future, an international nonprofit with 30+ years of experience planting hundreds of millions of trees and teaching sustainable farming practices to coffee farmers worldwide.

This isn't The Human Bean's first rodeo when it comes to giving back. As an official Planting Partner with Trees for the Future, the company has donated the equivalent of over 270,000 trees to date, all thanks to customers who show up for their drink fix every Earth Day. Last year alone, the Human Bean community came together to plant more than 56,000 trees.

"Our Franchise Partners and customers are the MVPs in making this impact possible," said Scott Anderson, COO of The Human Bean. "It's important to us that the farmers who grow our quality coffee beans are paid a premium, and that they also have access to resources so their families and communities can flourish for years to come."

Trees for the Future aims to plant 1 billion trees globally by 2030, and every drink purchased on Earth Day helps move that goal forward. They’ve already planted over 420 million! The organization starts from the ground up — helping farmers restore degraded soil, foster healthy ecosystems, and improve their incomes and food security. Coffee drinkers and the industry as a whole depend on a global supply chain that starts with thriving coffee farms and a healthy planet.

So grab your go-to drink (or try something new) and know that it’s planting seeds for a better future! It's that simple: one drink, one tree, one small action that adds up to massive impact.

For more information about The Human Bean's Earth Day Giveback on April 22nd and to find your nearest drive-thru, visit thehumanbean.com or follow along on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

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About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy ‘Human Beans’, the company’s drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas and high-quality coffee, teas, smoothies, granitas, Bright® Energy and good eats. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 216 locations open or under development in 23 states.

Learn more at thehumanbean.com.















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