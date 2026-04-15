SONORO FILES UPDATED PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT FOR THE CERRO CALICHE PROJECT

VANCOUVER, Canada, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP) (“Sonoro” or the “Company”) is pleased to report the filing of an Updated technical report titled “Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Cerro Caliche Gold Project, Sonora, Mexico” (the “PEA”) with an effective date of December 4, 2025.

The PEA has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) by P&E Mining Consultants Inc., of Brampton, Ontario (“P&E”).

The PEA demonstrates the potential viability for a ten-year life of mine (“LOM”), open pit, heap leach mining operation with an initial one-year ramp up production rate of 12,000 tonnes per day (“tpd”) and an increase to 16,000 tpd for the remaining LOM. All currency is stated as USD.

The PEA can be found under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on Sonoro’s website at www.sonorogold.com .

PEA Highlights:

Pre-Tax net present value discounted at 8% (“NPV 8 ”) of $360 million

Pre-Tax Internal Rate of Return (“IRR”) of 65%

After-Tax NPV 8 ” of $224 million

After-Tax IRR of 50%

Gold recovery of 72% and silver recovery of 27%

10-year LOM with 459 k ounces (“oz”) of gold equivalent (“AuEq”)

LOM annual average production of 46 k oz AuEq at 0.38 g/t AuEq

Initial CAPEX costs of $83 million, including $11 million in contingency

Sustaining capital costs of $26 million

Cash(1) operating costs of $1,842/oz AuEq

AISC(2) of $1,902/oz AuEq

Payback period of 1.7 years

Note: All currencies are reported in U.S. dollars. Base case parameters assume $3,500/oz gold and $48/oz silver.

(1) Cash operating costs include mining, crushing, processing, assaying, administration and royalties.

(2) All-in-Sustaining Costs include cash costs plus sustaining capital and reclamation costs.

Mineral Resource Estimate

The updated MRE is based on a total of 46,765 metres of drilled data, including 419 drill holes.

PEA Summary

The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves and there is no certainty the estimates presented in the PEA will be realized.

Qualified Person Statement

Eugene Puritch, P.Eng, FEC, CET, Andrew Bradfield, P.Eng., William Stone, PhD, P.Geo., Fred Brown, P.Geo., Jarita Barry, P.Geo., David Burga, P.Geo., and D. Grant Feasby, P.Eng all of P&E Mining Consultants Inc. are independent of the Company and are Qualified Persons as defined in NI 43-101.

Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET and Stephen Kenwood, P.Geo., of Sonoro Gold, both Qualified Persons within the context of NI 43-101 and have read and approved this news release.

About P&E Mining Consultants Inc.

P&E, established in 2004, provides geological and mine engineering consulting reports, Mineral Resources Estimate technical reports, Preliminary Economic Assessments and Pre-Feasibility Studies. In addition, P&E is affiliated with major consulting firms for the purposes of joint venturing on Feasibility Studies. P&E’s experience covers over 480 technical reports on diamonds, most metallic deposits including gold, silver, base metals, PGM and iron for both open pit and underground deposits. Software packages utilized include Gemcom, Leapfrog, Whittle, NPV Scheduler, Vulcan, Ventsim, AutoCAD and Deswik. P&E’s 22 associates have experience in geological interpretation, 3D geological modelling, technical report writing, Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Estimates, property evaluations, mine design, production scheduling, operating and capital cost estimates, and metallurgical engineering.

About Sonoro Gold Corp.

Sonoro Gold Corp. is a publicly listed exploration and development Company holding the near-development-stage Cerro Caliche project and the exploration-stage San Marcial project in Sonora State, Mexico. The Company has highly experienced operational and management teams with proven track records for the discovery and development of natural resource deposits.

On behalf of the Board of Sonoro Gold Corp.

Per: “Kenneth MacLeod”

Kenneth MacLeod

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Sonoro Gold Corp. - Tel: (604) 632-1764

Email: info@sonorogold.com

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions:

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Cerro Caliche project, and future plans and objectives of the Company, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding completion of an updated preliminary economic assessment of the Cerro Caliche Gold project.. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable based on current circumstances, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can”, "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the possibility of unfavorable exploration and test results, the lack of sufficient future financing to carry out exploration and development plans and unanticipated changes in the legal, regulatory and permitting requirements for the Company’s exploration programs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law or the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Readers are encouraged to review the Company’s complete public disclosure record on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act (“Regulation S”), except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act”

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.