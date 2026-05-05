SONORO GOLD COMMENCES 50,000 METER DRILLING PROGRAM

VANCOUVER, Canada, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP) (“Sonoro” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it will resume drilling at its flagship Cerro Caliche gold project in Sonora State, Mexico. As previously announced, the Company will complete a two-phased exploration campaign including 50,000 meters of reverse circulation drilling as well as soil and rock sampling programs.

Phase I of the program is expected to be completed by the fall of 2026 and will include 25,000 meters of drilling with approximately 207 drill holes and 6,000 soil samples. Phase II will continue uninterrupted until the Spring of 2027 with 25,000 meters of drilling and approximately 220 drill holes and 3,000 soil samples. Access roads to the drill sites have now been upgraded and drill pads are near completion. Drilling will commence with CANMEX Perforaciones y Servicios SA de CV on May 11, 2026.

The program will initially focus on infill drilling at several known gold mineralized zones where prior drilling campaigns returned multiple higher-grade gold intercepts within larger intervals of high-grade gold mineralization. The objective is to potentially increase the size, grade and classification of the project’s mineral resource. The cross section below highlights the previously announced higher-grade gold intercepts and identifies several of the planned drill holes.

Figure 1: Cross Section of Mineralized Zones Click here to view image

“We are excited to resume drilling at Cerro Caliche with the largest drilling campaign since we acquired the project in 2018,” said Kenneth MacLeod, President and CEO of Sonoro. “While the recently announced results of our updated PEA demonstrated an economically robust project, the report was based on geological data gathered from less than 30% of the known mineralized zones identified on the original 1,350-hectare property. The recent acquisition of 11 mining concessions has increased the project to almost 4,000 hectares. The upcoming exploration program is a great opportunity for us to potentially expand the mineral resource, upgrade resource classification and confirm the extensions of the project’s geological structure.”

The program will further investigate previously identified deeper mineralized zones as well as undertake expansion drilling at certain mineralized corridors where occurrences suggest consistent geology and the potential expansion of mineralization. The map below illustrates proposed infill and expansion drill holes.

Figure 2: Proposed Infill and Expansion Drill Holes Click here to view image

Expansion drilling will also confirm the structural continuity of the northwest-trending mineralized corridors into the recently acquired northern and eastern concessions. Review of historical geological data, from prior exploration programs completed on the new concessions, demonstrate comparable geological characteristics and grades to the project’s known gold mineralized zones.

The 50,000-meter reverse circulation drilling campaign will proceed alongside the proposed development of an open-pit, heap leach mining operation currently in the permitting phase for an initial 10-year production at a projected capacity of up to 16,000 tonnes per day.

Qualified Person Statement

Stephen Kenwood, P.Geo., a Director of Sonoro, is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) and has read and approved this news release.

About Sonoro Gold Corp.

Sonoro Gold Corp. is a publicly listed exploration and development Company holding the development-stage Cerro Caliche project and the exploration-stage San Marcial project in Sonora State, Mexico. The Company has highly experienced operational and management teams with proven track records for the discovery and development of natural resource deposits.

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On behalf of the Board of SONORO GOLD CORP.

Per: “Kenneth MacLeod”

Kenneth MacLeod

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Sonoro Gold Corp. - Tel: (604) 632-1764

Email: info@sonorogold.com

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions:

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Cerro Caliche project, and future plans and objectives of the Company, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding project permitting and the Company’s intention to develop and operate the proposed Cerro Caliche gold mine. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable based on current circumstances, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can”, "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the possibility of unfavorable exploration and test results, the lack of sufficient future financing to carry out exploration and development plans and unanticipated changes in the legal, regulatory and permitting requirements for the Company’s exploration programs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law or the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Readers are encouraged to review the Company’s complete public disclosure record on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act (“Regulation S”), except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act.”

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.