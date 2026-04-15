The 2026 Insurance Outlook – Alpha FMC Research Shows Industry Moves from Tech Modernisation to Measurable Performance

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global insurance industry is entering a new phase in which investments in technology, data and automation must translate into tangible improvements in underwriting performance, capital efficiency and customer outcomes, according to the 2026 Outlook for insurers from Alpha FMC, a leading global consultancy to the financial services industry.

The report, which is based on qualitative research conducted by global leadership teams in the insurance industry, highlights how insurers are now starting to move beyond technology modernisation and experimentation with artificial intelligence (AI), to embed these technologies across underwriting, claims and operational workflows to deliver measurable commercial advantage.

According to the report, the insurance sector has remained resilient in the last financial year despite ongoing macroeconomic factors like inflation and slow economic growth, geopolitical tension and the rising cost of losses. Elevated catastrophic activity (such as flood damage), increasing cyber risks, the uplift in financial fraud and economic uncertainty continue to shape strategic priorities for insurance companies.

In the coming year, the environment is becoming more complex, risk volatility is increasing and regulatory scrutiny around data, tech and governance is mounting. Distribution models are fragmenting across digital, broker and embedded ecosystems and the industry is seeing an uplift in consolidation, with strategic mergers and acquisitions reshaping competitive positioning across carriers and brokers.

Alpha FMC’s 2026 Insurance Outlook outlines four key themes that will shape the insurance industry in the new financial year:

Embedded AI and Underwriting Discipline: Insurers are applying AI across underwriting, claims and actuarial processes, linking underwriting decisions to portfolio outcomes to improve risk-adjusted performance and automate intake and triage while maintaining expert oversight.





Insurers are applying AI across underwriting, claims and actuarial processes, linking underwriting decisions to portfolio outcomes to improve risk-adjusted performance and automate intake and triage while maintaining expert oversight. Core Modernization and Technology Resilience: Firms are modernizing core systems using API-led integration, with cloud resilience, disaster recovery, and cybersecurity becoming critical to system stability and managing claims volatility.





Firms are modernizing core systems using API-led integration, with cloud resilience, disaster recovery, and cybersecurity becoming critical to system stability and managing claims volatility. Data Governance and AI-Ready Foundations: Insurers are strengthening data governance across functions, using master data management (MDM), lineage, and quality controls to enable AI, improve risk modelling, and support regulatory compliance.





Insurers are strengthening data governance across functions, using master data management (MDM), lineage, and quality controls to enable AI, improve risk modelling, and support regulatory compliance. Product Innovation and Distribution: Products are becoming more modular and adaptive, including parametric and hybrid models, while distribution is evolving through deeper broker integration, digital ecosystems, and greater use of wealth channels for life and annuities.





The Outlook draws on insights from senior insurance leaders across executive, technology, underwriting, claims, actuarial product and distribution functions. It examines the strategic decisions insurers are making as they evolve operating models, strengthen performance and position themselves for sustainable growth in a rapidly changing risk landscape.

Britton Van Dalen, Global Head of Insurance Consulting at Alpha FMC said the industry is entering a more mature phase of transformation: “Insurers have been investing heavily in tech modernization and digital capabilities over the last few years. In this new financial year, the focus shifts to operationalisation – ensuring those investments deliver real, measurable improvements in underwriting performance, capital efficiency and customer experience. Shareholder pressure – and client demand – is expediting this transition.

Van Dalen added: “The insurers that manage to combine disciplined risk management with scalable technology platforms and strong data governance will be best positioned to differentiate themselves in a more competitive and volatile market.”

The outlook can be downloaded online here.

About Alpha FMC

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting is a leading global consultancy to the financial services industry. Alpha combines highly specialist sector-focused strategy, management consulting and technology expertise to support the client transformation lifecycle. Founded in 2003, it now has over 1,540 consultants across North America, UK, Europe, MENA and APAC. Alpha has been supported by investment partner Bridgepoint, one of the world’s leading quoted private asset growth investors, since 2024.