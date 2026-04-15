Tenable Expands Exposure Management with Instant OT Discovery to Secure Cyber-Physical Systems

COLUMBIA, Md., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company , today announced a new OT asset discovery engine that enables security teams to quickly bring risks associated with cyber-physical systems (OT, IoT and shadow IT) into a unified view of cyber exposure. With instant deployment and no additional IT overhead required, Tenable’s new VM-Native OT Discovery capability provides a fast, low-friction entry point for organizations to gain comprehensive IT/OT visibility and accelerate AI-driven exposure management .

According to Gartner®, “Cyber and cyber-physical attacks are set to double over the next three years. Cohesive exposure management capability and visibility, across cyber and cyber-physical dimensions, is fast becoming an operational imperative.”1

Security teams are increasingly responsible for protecting cyber-physical systems, including those present in critical infrastructure. However, gaining visibility often requires time-consuming deployments of specialized hardware, new agents and bolted-on software. Tenable has eliminated this friction by integrating OT discovery directly into its core solutions for risk-based vulnerability management within the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform – no specialized hardware, additional agents or add-ons required.

From the factory floor to AI data centers, HVAC systems to office printers and badge readers, cyber-physical assets represent a rapidly growing and unruly attack surface, stretching far beyond traditional industrial and critical infrastructure. More than half of CISOs are now responsible for OT security,2 which has remained a dangerous blind spot where IT networks meet cyber-physical systems, and fears of operational disruptions have hindered cybersecurity progress. As a result of this convergence, 45% of modern OT compromises originate in IT environments.3

Tenable early access customers from a variety of industries - including hospitality, financial services, education, food and beverage, and government agencies - uncovered a large number of unknown OT and IoT assets upon initial deployments, with most customers uncovering between 100 and 1000+ unique assets, including some with critical vulnerabilities.

Customer benefits of the integrated OT discovery engine include:

Accelerate OT security compliance: Instant deployment without the need to procure and deploy new sensors, hardware or specialized point solutions enables organizations to adhere to evolving cyber-physical systems regulatory and audit requirements with confidence.

Instant deployment without the need to procure and deploy new sensors, hardware or specialized point solutions enables organizations to adhere to evolving cyber-physical systems regulatory and audit requirements with confidence. Eliminate operational blind spots – Gain immediate, foundational visibility into hidden assets and device attributes—including vendor, model, firmware, backplane details, running state and more—without operational disruption.

– Gain immediate, foundational visibility into hidden assets and device attributes—including vendor, model, firmware, backplane details, running state and more—without operational disruption. Break down security silos: Unite cyber-physical asset and exposure data directly within the Tenable One platform, providing security teams with a complete view of the organization's total cyber exposure across AI, IT, cloud, identity and OT domains.





“Cyber-physical risk can’t remain a blind spot in exposure management. We’re giving organizations an immediate, low-friction way to bring OT into scope, so they can gain visibility, meet compliance requirements and start reducing risk from day one, without adding new infrastructure,” said Eric Doerr, Chief Product Officer at Tenable. “For existing customers with more complex use cases, we offer Tenable OT Security, a comprehensive OT solution that delivers visibility, security and control for proactive risk reduction across today’s rapidly converging OT/IT environment.”

This new OT Discovery engine is immediately available to all Tenable One , Tenable Vulnerability Management and Tenable Security Center customers.

Tenable also offers Tenable OT Security , a unified OT/IT security solution that delivers continuous monitoring and threat detection capabilities for cyber-physical systems as part of the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform. Tenable One customers benefit from complete data interoperability across solutions, with the ability to deploy any combination of tools across teams to suit the unique needs of their environment. Tenable was recently named a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPS Protection Platforms .4

Related resources:

Watch the guided demo to see the OT Discovery engine in action.

to see the OT Discovery engine in action. Read the blog to learn more about how unlocking foundational visibility into OT/CPS assets helps accelerate the journey to proactive exposure management.

to learn more about how unlocking foundational visibility into OT/CPS assets helps accelerate the journey to proactive exposure management. Register today to attend EXPOSURE 2026, the premier cybersecurity conference for leaders focused on modern exposure management and the rapidly evolving AI attack surface, taking place May 19-21 in Boston.





1 Gartner, “Cyber-Physical Systems Security Coverage Is Critical to Exposure Management Market Success,” Ruggero Contu, April 8, 2026

2 Fortinet Report: OT Cybersecurity Risk Elevates within Executive Leadership Ranks , July 2025

3 SANS Report: A Simple Framework for OT Ransomware Preparation , April 2025

4 Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for CPS Protection Platforms,” Katell Thielemann, Ruggero Contu, Wam Voster, Sumit Rajput, March 3, 2026

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About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for over 40,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com .