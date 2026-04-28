Tenable Accelerates Exposure Management Adoption with New Flexible Pricing for the AI Era

COLUMBIA, Md., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company , today announced new flexible pricing and packaging for new customers of the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform . The new model gives organizations the flexibility to start where they are, expand over time and move seamlessly across asset types and attack surfaces, with predictable spend, simplified procurement and faster time-to-value.

As AI drives an explosion in vulnerability discovery and accelerates the pace of exploitation, security teams are under increasing pressure to identify, prioritize and remediate the exposures that matter most. At the same time, fragmented tools, complex pricing models and operational silos can slow adoption of a comprehensive exposure management strategy. Tenable’s new flexible pricing and packaging model helps remove these barriers, helping customers realize immediate value with unified visibility, contextual insight and prioritized action, while enabling them to expand over time as their exposure management programs mature.

“AI is changing the economics and urgency of cybersecurity,” said Mark Thurmond, co-CEO, Tenable. “The volume of exposures is growing faster than most organizations can manage, and security teams need a faster, simpler path to reduce risk. Our new flexible pricing and packaging model makes it easier for customers to start where they are, expand over time and quickly gain the visibility, context and action needed to stay ahead.”

Customers can select the package and capacity that best aligns with their security goals and provides the flexibility to move seamlessly between asset types across the attack surface as their needs evolve. Tenable’s simplified “count once” licensing principle further supports predictable spend by allowing customers to deploy all relevant sensors on a single asset and be charged only once.

The packages—Foundation and Advanced—are designed to support organizations wherever they are on their exposure management journey and provide a clear path promoting gradual program maturity. All packages provide immediate, unmatched visibility across domains, including AI security, vulnerability management, cloud security and OT security, as well as normalized exposure data and prioritized remediation. Package details are:

Tenable One Foundation establishes a strong unified program to help teams understand what assets they have, the associated risks and severity, and how to address them. It is ideal for organizations looking to move beyond fragmented, domain-specific tools toward consistent cross-environment visibility.

establishes a strong unified program to help teams understand what assets they have, the associated risks and severity, and how to address them. It is ideal for organizations looking to move beyond fragmented, domain-specific tools toward consistent cross-environment visibility. Tenable One Advanced matures security programs from unified visibility to true exposure management by enabling organizations to understand how exposures combine to create real business risk, and to act decisively to reduce it. By adding business context and attack path analysis, Tenable One Advanced allows teams to focus on exposures that matter most.

Tenable’s new pricing and packaging model applies to new Tenable One customers.

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for over 40,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com .