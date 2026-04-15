Inspired Entertainment Expands Global Reach Through SaaS Distribution Agreement for Virtual Sports with Playtech

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading provider of B2B gaming content and systems, today announced a new SaaS distribution agreement with Playtech (LSE: PTEC), one of the world’s leading gambling technology companies.

Under the agreement, Inspired’s Virtual Sports portfolio, including its market-leading licensed content and U.S. sports offerings, will be distributed via Playtech’s Sportsbook platform to operators worldwide.

The SaaS solution features a cloud-hosted back-end integration with Playtech, allowing for modular delivery that can be adapted to customer needs. Inspired’s Virtual Sports portfolio provides operators with products designed to enhance engagement and drive player growth. This integration enables Playtech’s partners seamless access to Inspired’s Virtual Sports.

“This partnership represents a major milestone for Inspired,” said Brooks Pierce, President and CEO of Inspired. “By becoming one of Playtech’s Virtual Sports partners, we can deliver our cutting-edge content to a wider global audience via one seamless integration.”

Yori Arami, VP, Sports Commercial at Playtech, said: “We are delighted to partner with Inspired Entertainment. This agreement extends our Virtual Sports offering and reaffirms Playtech's commitment to providing innovative, engaging experiences to players across multiple regulated territories.”

This agreement combines Inspired’s innovative content and cloud-native delivery with Playtech’s established operator network, resulting in a more engaging virtual gaming experience for players.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

With a proven track record of innovation, Inspired is a leading provider of content, technology, hardware and services for licensed gaming, betting and lottery operators around the world. Inspired's proprietary games resonate with players and deliver consistent performance for gaming operators across interactive, virtual sports, and retail gaming environments. Inspired's content and gaming systems are designed to work together across digital and retail channels, enabling scalable deployment and a consistent player experience. Through this integrated content-led approach, Inspired helps operators strengthen their offerings, drive engagement, and deliver compelling player experiences.

Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

About Playtech

Founded in 1999 and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Playtech is a leading global B2B technology provider to the online betting and gaming industry. The Company employs over 7,400 people across 20 countries and operates in more than 50 regulated and regulating jurisdictions worldwide.

Playtech provides operators with a full proprietary, end-to-end, turnkey solution including its platform (PAM+), content and services, enabling customers to deliver an innovative, seamless and responsible player experience, supported by industry-leading player protection technology. Playtech's product suite covers the industry's most popular verticals including casino, live casino, sports betting, bingo and poker.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “will,” “would” and “project” and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired’s management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired’s control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired’s views as of any subsequent date and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the “Risk Factors” section of Inspired’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and on Inspired’s website at www.inseinc.com.

Contact:

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