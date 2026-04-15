Spur’s Growth Accelerates as Organizations Turn to IP Intelligence to Stop Hidden Threats

MOUNT DORA, Fla., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spur Intelligence today announced accelerating growth as organizations increasingly adopt IP intelligence to detect and stop fraud and abuse that hides within normal user traffic. First quarter highlights include:

Annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth of 33% year over year.

Net retention remained best-in-class at 106% — a strong signal of customer satisfaction.

Existing customer add-on business grew 94% year over year, reflecting deeper adoption of Spur across use cases and expanded investment from existing customers.

Online sales grew 65% year over year as more teams adopted Spur through self-service and streamlined purchasing.

Expanded platform capabilities, including new innovations in AI infrastructure detection and real-time session decisioning to better identify and stop automated and AI-driven abuse as it occurs.

in AI infrastructure detection and real-time session decisioning to better identify and stop automated and AI-driven abuse as it occurs. Ongoing industry leadership, including co-founder and trusted industry advisor Riley Kilmer being quoted in several Wall Street Journal articles with industry insights on residential proxies .





Security and fraud teams are grappling with an evolving threat environment in which malicious activity is deliberately designed to appear legitimate. Attackers route traffic through residential proxies , VPNs, and, increasingly, AI-driven infrastructure , making it difficult to distinguish real users from coordinated abuse using traditional signals alone.

Spur helps organizations cut through that ambiguity by exposing the infrastructure behind every connection, including proxy networks, VPNs, and AI & bot infrastructure . With real-time IP intelligence and session-level insight, teams can identify manipulated traffic, stop abuse as it occurs, and protect the user experience without introducing unnecessary friction.

“IP intelligence is moving from a backroom capability to a boardroom priority, as organizations recognize its role in protecting revenue, customers, and operations,” said Kevin Hickey, CEO of Spur Intelligence. “When the stakes are highest, organizations turn to Spur for the accuracy and precision needed to cut through deception and make real-time decisions with confidence. Demand for this level of transparency is what’s driving our momentum.”

To learn more about Spur, visit the website .

About Spur Intelligence

Spur delivers the highest-fidelity IP intelligence available to detect anonymized, proxied, or otherwise obscured internet traffic, empowering you to stop fraud, fake users, and threats. Designed by expert security researchers and engineers, Spur elevated VPN attribution, bot detection, and residential proxy tracking to protect the most mission-critical government and commercial systems in the world.