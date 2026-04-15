EnWave Signs Commercial License Agreement with The Dry Hub to Establish REV™ Drying Operations in Egypt

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the "Company") announced today that it has signed an exclusive, royalty-bearing commercial license agreement (the “License”) with The Dry Hub (“DryHub”), an Egyptian food processing company, DryHub specializes in the production and sales of premium dried fruits, vegetables, and herb products for consumer packaged and industrial food manufacturers in Egypt, as well as international markets.

Under the terms of the License, DryHub will acquire a 10kW REV™ machine to initiate commercial production at its facility in Egypt. Under the License terms, DryHub will hold an exclusive right to use EnWave’s patented REV™ technology to dry select fruits, vegetables, and herb products in the country of Egypt. DryHub will pay a royalty commensurate with certain other existing licenses granted by EnWave, and the Company intends to continue working closely with DryHub to ensure optimal product development success. Pursuant to the License, DryHub must purchase additional REV™ equipment within 18 months of the commissioning date of the 10kW REV™ machine and remit minimum royalty requirements to keep their exclusive rights.

About The DryHub

The Dry Hub is an Egypt-based food processing company specializing in premium dried food products for retail and industrial applications. By combining advanced drying technologies, including REV™, with strong local sourcing, the company produces high-quality, export-ready products for both B2C and B2B markets.

The initial 10kW REV™ unit represents the first phase of The Dry Hub’s planned capacity expansion, supporting its strategy to scale production and serve both B2C and B2B markets.

Amr El Menoufi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The DryHub, commented:

“This agreement marks a key milestone in our strategy to build a scalable, technology-driven drying platform in Egypt and the wider region. Through our partnership with EnWave, we are introducing advanced vacuum microwave drying capabilities that enable the production of high-quality, value-added products for both consumer and industrial markets, while laying the foundation for a next-generation dehydration platform that redefines product quality and value creation in the region. The initial 10kW unit represents the first phase of our capacity build-out, with further expansion planned in line with our long-term growth strategy.”

About EnWave

EnWave is a global leader in the innovation and application of vacuum microwave dehydration. From its headquarters in Delta, BC, EnWave has developed a robust intellectual property portfolio, perfected its Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV™) technology, and transformed an innovative idea into a proven, consistent, and scalable drying solution for the food, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries that vastly outperforms traditional drying methods in efficiency, capacity, product quality, and cost.

With more than fifty partners spanning twenty-four countries and five continents, EnWave’s licensed partners are creating profitable, never-before-seen snacks and ingredients, improving the quality and consistency of their existing offerings, running leaner and getting to market faster with the company’s patented technology, licensed machinery, and expert guidance.

EnWave’s strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with food producers who want to dry better, faster and more economical than freeze drying, rack drying and air drying, and enjoy the following benefits of producing exciting new products, reaching optimal moisture levels up to seven times faster, and improve product taste, texture, color and nutritional value.

Learn more at EnWave.net.

EnWave Corporation

Mr. Brent Charleton, CFA

President and CEO

For further information:

Brent Charleton, CFA, President and CEO at +1 (778) 378-9616

E-mail: bcharleton@enwave.net

Dylan Murray, CFO at +1 (778) 870-0729

E-mail: dmurray@enwave.net

Safe Harbour for Forward-Looking Information Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking information based on management's expectations, estimates and projections. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about the Company's strategy for growth, product development, market position, expected expenditures, and the expected synergies following the closing are forward-looking statements. All third-party claims referred to in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate. All third-party references to market information in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate as the Company did not conduct the original primary research. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.