TransPerfect Acquires Studio Emme

Key Takeaways

TransPerfect has acquired Rome-based post-production and dubbing studio Emme SpA.

The acquisition expands TransPerfect Media’s global footprint of studios.

Studio Emme’s leadership team will remain on following the transaction.





ROME and NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced it has acquired Studio Emme SpA, a Rome-based audio-visual post-production and dubbing facility. Studio Emme will operate as part of TransPerfect Media, TransPerfect's media and entertainment division. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1982 by Giuseppe Morucci, Studio Emme has been a cornerstone of Italy’s entertainment industry for more than 40 years, providing dubbing and post-production services across film, television, and commercial projects. Clients include major broadcasters and studios in Italy, along with international distribution partners. Studio Emme is a member of the Trusted Partner Network, reflecting content security practices that meet the stringent requirements of leading studios and streaming platforms.

"Joining TransPerfect positions Studio Emme for international growth while preserving what has made us successful," said Marianna Morucci, CEO of Studio Emme. "With TransPerfect's global reach and advanced technology, we can grow our business and service more clients."

Studio Emme will continue operating from its Rome headquarters. The company’s existing leadership team will remain in place following the acquisition.

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe commented, “Studio Emme brings decades of expertise and a strong reputation in Italian audiovisual production. We're excited to welcome the Studio Emme team into TransPerfect and collaborate closely to serve our entertainment clients.”

For more company news and announcements, please visit the TransPerfect News & Press Center at www.transperfect.com/about/news-and-press.

About Studio Emme SpA



Studio Emme SpA is a Rome-based dubbing, mixing, and audiovisual post-production facility serving the global entertainment industry. Founded in 1982 by Giuseppe Morucci, the company delivers end-to-end services for film, television, streaming, and commercial content, combining high-quality output with technical excellence, reliability, and state-of-the-art technology. Studio Emme is a member of the Trusted Partner Network (TPN), a Motion Picture Association initiative focused on content security. For more information, visit www.studio-emme.tv.

About TransPerfect Media

TransPerfect Media elevates storytelling for audiences around the world with media creation and globalization solutions delivered through a network of company-owned and operated studios in 19 countries. TransPerfect Media’s hybrid model combines cutting-edge AI technology with creative expertise, all managed in its cloud-based content creation platform, enabling simple localization and distribution.

By combining high-level talent with Dolby Atmos and Dolby HDR projection capabilities, as well as services that include image and sound post-production, subtitling, dubbing, accessibility, voiceover, multi-platform delivery, preservation, and restoration, TransPerfect Media is where boutique expertise meets global scale and excellence to help you tell your story—in any language. To find out more, visit www.transperfect.com/media.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 150 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

Contact:

Ryan Simper +1 212.689.5555

mediainquiry@transperfect.com