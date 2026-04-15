TJS Cognition Ltd Celebrates Gold Win for 'Climb Greater Heights' at 2026 Manhattan Book Awards

London, LONDON, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TJS Cognition Ltd is pleased to announce that Climb Greater Heights: How to Accelerate Your Business Growth, Amplify Your Success, and Build a Legacy of Significance, by award‑winning author and cognition & leadership strategist Tony J. Selimi, has been awarded Gold in the 2026 Manhattan Book Awards.

Climb Greater Heights by Tony Jeton Selimi Manhattan Book Award Winner 2026

This Gold distinction recognises Climb Greater Heights as an exemplary work in contemporary business and leadership publishing—honouring its narrative clarity, originality, and strategic depth for founders, CEOs, and impact‑driven leaders worldwide.

About the Manhattan Book Awards

The Manhattan Book Awards is a year‑round international literary recognition program spotlighting outstanding titles from independent and hybrid publishers. Books are evaluated by an industry‑experienced judging panel on:

Narrative strength and structural coherence

Originality and conceptual innovation

Production quality and professional presentation

Overall impact within their genre and intended audience

Gold honours are reserved for books that demonstrate exceptional craft, clear market relevance, and sustained value to their readership.

About the Book – Climb Greater Heights

True success is not about doing more; it is about becoming more.

In Climb Greater Heights, Tony J. Selimi—who journeyed from war‑torn childhood and homelessness to leading multi‑billion‑pound technology transformations and advising ultra‑high‑net‑worth individuals, family offices, celebrities, CEOs, and leaders across sectors—codifies a measured, repeatable system for business growth and legacy‑driven leadership.

Drawing on over 35,000 hours of coaching and advisory work, neuroscience‑informed principles, and decades of front‑line experience, Selimi presents a 12‑Step Growth Accelerator Method® designed to help leaders:

Architect a values‑aligned, purpose‑driven business that sustains both performance and wellbeing

that sustains both performance and wellbeing Rewire their mindset to build calm, evidence‑based confidence and transform setbacks into scalable opportunities

and transform setbacks into scalable opportunities Build magnetic authority, credibility, and global influence in crowded and volatile markets

in crowded and volatile markets Design a market‑driven ecosystem of products and services for sustainable, compounding growth and profitability

for sustainable, compounding growth and profitability Master sales, publicity, and strategic partnerships to accelerate expansion while de‑risking reputational and operational exposure

The book translates complex human dynamics—mindset, emotions, values, and behaviour—into practical, systematised protocols leaders can implement to:

Overcome business plateaus and execution bottlenecks

Become media‑ready and narratively coherent in the public arena

Build a robust portfolio of monetisable intellectual property (books, digital assets, programs, and advisory offerings)

(books, digital assets, programs, and advisory offerings) Elevate every department of the business while preserving integrity, health, and relationships

Convert pressure into purpose and commercial success into enduring significance

Blending real‑world case studies, step‑by‑step frameworks, and actionable exercises, Climb Greater Heights is written for high achievers who sense they are capable of more—and are ready to align strategy, identity, and impact.

Early Recognition & Cross‑Award Credibility

Climb Greater Heights continues a trajectory of critical recognition for Tony J. Selimi's work in leadership and personal mastery, including:

2026 Manhattan Book Awards – Gold (Business/Leadership category)

(Business/Leadership category) 2025 NYC Big Book Award – Winner, Leadership

These honours sit alongside accolades for his earlier titles, including A Path to Excellence, The Unfakeable Code®, #Loneliness: The Virus of the Modern Age, and A Path to Wisdom, which have received Book Excellence, NYC Big Book Award, International Book Awards, Readers' Favourite Awards, and CIBA Hearten Finalist recognition.

Praise for Climb Greater Heights

"Navigate the new business frontiers with unparalleled precision and insight."

— Dr. John Demartini, Author of The Values Factor

"In Climb Greater Heights, Tony J. Selimi shows you how to turn doubt and adversity into purpose, passion, and profit."

— Steve Harrison, Author Success

"Climb Greater Heights is a masterclass in building unstoppable momentum. His proven 12‑step system equips entrepreneurs with the mindset and tools to scale rapidly without losing sight of their purpose. This book is a game‑changer for anyone serious about lasting success."

— Book Excellence

"An ideal resource for any entrepreneur or business owner seeking to accelerate their growth, elevate every department in the business, overcome plateaus, align their business with their core values, achieve personal mastery, and make a significant impact on the world."

— Falcon Editorial Reviews

About Tony J. Selimi

Tony J. Selimi is a globally recognised cognition and leadership strategist, multi‑award‑winning author of The Unfakeable Code®, A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness: The Virus of the Modern Age, A Path to Excellence, and Climb Greater Heights, and co‑creator of the multi‑award‑winning documentary Living My Illusion (Amazon Prime) and executive producer of The Truth About Reading.

His work integrates business, leadership science, AI‑aligned strategy with neuroscience, behavioural psychology, emotional intelligence, and spiritual intelligence to deliver measurable improvements in clarity, decision quality, performance, and legacy architecture for UHNW clients, CEOs, public figures, and creative leaders. Featured across ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX and in over 1,000 media outlets, Selimi's proprietary methodologies—including The Unfakeable Code® method, the TJS Evolutionary Method®, and the 12‑Step Growth Accelerator Method®—transform authenticity and cognition into enterprise‑grade performance systems.

About TJS Cognition Ltd

TJS Cognition Ltd stands as a global catalyst for human advancement — a private advisory, coaching, mentoring, research, education, training, speaking, publishing, filmmaking, and service‑value enterprise committed to expanding the frontiers of human awareness, performance, and potential as humanity transitions into an AI‑ and robotics‑powered future.

TJS Cognition Ltd is a strategic advisory and educational company dedicated to helping leaders, organisations, and growth‑oriented individuals clarify their vision, elevate performance, and architect significant legacies. Through books, keynotes, documentary storytelling, online programs, and bespoke one‑to‑one advisory, TJS Cognition integrates:

Neuroscience‑informed transformational coaching

Behaviourally precise leadership development

AI‑aligned growth strategy

Values‑driven personal and organisational transformation

What began as one man's quest to understand the architecture of the mind has evolved into a global enterprise spanning: Advisory and strategic consulting Elite coaching and mentoring Exclusive Climb Greater Height Transformational Retreat Leadership training and keynote speaking Publishing and filmmaking Research and education Human‑centred innovation in the AI era



The company's work spans global boardrooms, entrepreneurial ecosystems, creative industries, and private family offices, providing replicable, evidence‑based frameworks that align human potential with strategic outcomes.

Media & Rights Enquiries

TJS Cognition Ltd, Jeton Tony Selimi



For review copies, interviews, speaking engagements, or rights/licensing discussions regarding Climb Greater Heights, please get in touch with TJS Cognition Ltd using the following details: https://tonyselimi.com and info@tonyselimi.com

Climb Greater Heights by Tony Jeton Selimi Manhattan Book Award of Achievement Winner 2026

Press Inquiries

Alma Stasel

info [at] tonyselimi.com

07817174708

https://tonyselimi.com

205 Lavender Hill, London, England, SW11 5TB

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=1c3_v6DZNDo