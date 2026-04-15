iManage Appoints Ryan Begin and David Zember to Expand Global Partner Strategy and Technology Ecosystem

CHICAGO, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, today announced the appointments of Ryan Begin as Vice President, Technology Partnerships and Ecosystem Strategy and David Zember as Vice President, Global Channels and Alliances. Together, the two leaders will help advance iManage’s global partner strategy by expanding the company’s technology ecosystem, strengthening alliance and channel execution, and creating a more coordinated framework for how partners drive customer success, innovation, and growth.

In his role, Begin will define and lead iManage’s technology partnerships and ecosystem strategy, helping shape a scalable business model that expands the reach and impact of the iManage platform through technology alliances, integration partners, and API-driven innovation. Working across Product, Engineering, Marketing, and Go-to-Market teams, he will help establish the technical and commercial foundations of a connected ecosystem that enables partners to build with iManage, extend customer value, and support long-term platform growth.

Zember will serve as a strategic leader within iManage’s go-to-market organization, responsible for shaping how iManage leverages strategic alliances, technology partners, resellers, and implementation partners to accelerate customer success and expand market reach. His mandate includes defining clear partnership goals, aligning cross-functional stakeholders, and ensuring the broader partner ecosystem continues to serve as a key driver of innovation, customer value, and company-wide impact.

Begin brings deep experience in ecosystem development and platform partnership strategy, including 14 years at Salesforce where he helped pioneer the AppExchange and scale the company's ISV and partner ecosystem to more than 7,000 apps, helping generate over $6 billion in revenue for partners. His background includes building structured partner programs, aligning technical and commercial value, and developing strategies that help partners innovate on top of a core platform while creating measurable business impact.

He joins iManage at a pivotal moment, as organizations increasingly look to connect trusted systems of record with a broader set of integrated technologies that extend value across the knowledge work lifecycle. At iManage, Begin will help shape a more open, scalable ecosystem strategy that supports partner innovation, stronger customer outcomes, and new growth opportunities for the business.

Zember brings more than 30 years of leadership experience across engineering, enterprise and strategic sales, channel and alliance leadership, and executive management. Throughout his career, he has built and scaled high-performing, partner-led growth engines across hardware, cloud, and SaaS businesses.

Most recently, Zember led worldwide partners, alliances, and ISV strategy at Qlik, where the partner organization represented approximately half of the company’s annual recurring revenue. Under his leadership, Qlik’s partner program earned repeated industry recognition for its partner-first approach, including multiple CRN five-star ratings and honors for innovation in AI, cloud, and data analytics. Zember has also been named a CRN Channel Chief multiple times and was recognized as one of CRN’s Top 25 Channel Sales Leaders of 2025.

Prior to Qlik, Zember held senior roles at Verint, where he led strategic accounts, and at Amazon Web Services, where he worked closely with enterprise customers on large-scale cloud adoption initiatives.

“Partners have always been central to iManage’s success, and both Ryan and David bring important strengths that will help us scale our strategy for the next phase of growth,” said Pat Eskew, Chief Revenue Officer at iManage. “Ryan brings deep expertise in ecosystem strategy, technology partnerships, and platform development, while David brings extensive experience building high-performing global partner programs across channels and alliances. Together, they will help us build a more coordinated, partner-first approach that expands value for customers, partners, and iManage.”

"iManage is at an important inflection point,” said Ryan Begin, Vice President, Technology Partnerships and Ecosystem Strategy at iManage. “Customers are rethinking how knowledge work gets done. AI, automation, and interoperability are no longer future ideas, they are current expectations. That creates a real opportunity to extend our reach through the right technology partners and deliver more complete outcomes for our customers."

“I’ve always been a true believer in ecosystem selling and the power of partnership,” said David Zember, Vice President, Global Channels and Alliances. “iManage has built a trusted foundation for knowledge work, and that foundation is what enables confident, scalable AI. I’m excited to work with our partners to build modern, partner-first programs that support customers today while positioning iManage for its next phase of growth.”

Both Begin and Zember are based in the United States and report to Pat Eskew.

About iManage

iManage is dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™. Our cloud-native platform is at the center of the knowledge economy, enabling every organization to work more productively, collaboratively, and securely. Built on more than 30 years of industry experience, iManage helps leading organizations manage documents and emails more efficiently, protect vital information assets, and leverage knowledge to drive better business outcomes. As your strategic business partner, we employ our award-winning AI-enabled technology, an extensive partner ecosystem, and a customer-centric approach to provide support and guidance you can trust to make knowledge work for you. iManage is relied on by more than one million professionals at 4,000 organizations around the world. Visit www.imanage.com to learn more.

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Press contact:

Alicia Saragosa, iManage

press@imanage.com