At SAE World Congress Experience 2026, Engine Technology Forum Highlights Renewed Investment in High-Efficiency Engines, Hybrids, and Market-Driven Mobility Solutions

Detroit, MI, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Engine Technology Forum (ETF) presented during the “A Year in Review on Emissions, Fuels, and Propulsion” panel this week at SAE World Congress Experience 2026 (WCX 2026) in Detroit, outlining how automakers worldwide are recalibrating powertrain strategies to balance electrification with renewed investment in advanced internal combustion engines (ICE), hybrid systems, and range-extender vehicles.

Allen Schaeffer, Executive Director of ETF, highlighted the latest market data, regulatory developments, technology assessments, and new engine programs, demonstrating that the industry is moving decisively toward technology-neutral, consumer-driven pathways to reduce emissions.

“The internal combustion engine is not being phased out – it is being re‑engineered,” Schaeffer told attendees. “What we are seeing across the industry is a pragmatic shift: pairing electrification with highly efficient engines, hybrids, and range‑extenders to deliver emissions reductions now, at scale, and at a price consumers can afford.”

Schaeffer highlighted how hybrids and range-extender powertrains that combine downsized gasoline engines with electric drive deliver immediate, cost-effective emissions reductions. Strong hybridization can reduce CO₂ emissions by up to 43% in passenger cars and 29–41% in light-duty trucks, while maintaining vehicle affordability. He also noted that further emissions reductions of approximately 15% are achievable through incremental engine and hybrid system improvements at modest additional vehicle cost.

The rapid emergence of extended-range electric vehicles (EREVs) as a practical bridge between electrification and conventional propulsion was highlighted, including new models such as the Jeep Grand Wagoneer EREV and Ram 1500 REV.

According to ETF analysis, the past year has marked a notable shift in OEM strategy. While automakers continue to invest in battery electric vehicles, many have publicly recommitted to ICE and hybrid platforms. This shift has been driven by slower-than-expected EV adoption, high EV production costs and margin pressure, regulatory softening in the U.S. and European Union (EU), and strong consumer demand for trucks, SUVs, and hybrids.

ETF emphasized that manufacturers have a wide range of efficiency and emissions-reduction technologies available, including cylinder deactivation, gasoline direct injection, turbocharging, and hybridization, that can be incorporated across a broader share of vehicles. Several newly launched and forthcoming engines were cited as examples of how modern ICE designs deliver greater power with lower fuel consumption and will contribute to regulatory compliance extending well into the 2030s.

The presentation highlighted how global policy shifts providing regulatory flexibility envision continued use of ICE technology well into the future. The EU’s revised 2035 framework, which now allows continued ICE and hybrid sales under qualifying low-carbon fuel pathways, China’s confirmation that it will not impose a nationwide ICE sales ban, and Japan’s continued emphasis on hybrids as a long-term solution were cited as examples.

ETF also cited recent consumer research from Deloitte’s 2025 Global Consumer Auto Survey showing that 61–82% of Americans still prefer vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, reinforcing the importance of choice, cost, and practicality in the marketplace.

“The 2020s are shaping up to be a decade of integration, not replacement,” Schaeffer said. “As we discussed at WCX 2026, the future of mobility will be defined by how well advanced engines, hybrids, and electric platforms work together – and that future is already arriving.”

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