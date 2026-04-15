Vitkac Introduces a New Generation of Contemporary Luxury Designers for 2026

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitkac Luxury Online Shop, a leading destination for high-end fashion, today announced the expansion of its curated portfolio to include a new generation of contemporary luxury designers shaping the future of fashion in 2026. This strategic move reinforces Vitkac’s position as a global curator of luxury, blending heritage fashion houses with emerging design talent.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

As the definition of luxury evolves, so too does consumer demand. Today’s luxury shopper is increasingly driven by innovation, craftsmanship, and cultural relevance rather than legacy branding alone. In response, Vitkac is introducing a carefully selected group of contemporary designers who embody these values and reflect the direction of modern fashion.

The newly featured designers to Vitkac Luxury Online Shop include:

Christopher Esber , known for sculptural tailoring and fluid, body-conscious silhouettes seen on international runways

, known for sculptural tailoring and fluid, body-conscious silhouettes seen on international runways RÓHE , a leader in the quiet luxury movement, defined by refined minimalism and timeless design

, a leader in the quiet luxury movement, defined by refined minimalism and timeless design CARNE BOLLENTE , a culturally driven label merging art, storytelling, and streetwear into high fashion

, a culturally driven label merging art, storytelling, and streetwear into high fashion Rodo , an Italian house re-emerging with a focus on understated luxury accessories

, an Italian house re-emerging with a focus on understated luxury accessories Fabi , combining heritage craftsmanship with modern footwear innovation

, combining heritage craftsmanship with modern footwear innovation HOM , elevating everyday essentials through premium materials

, elevating everyday essentials through premium materials Wheat, bringing a sustainability-focused perspective to luxury lifestyle apparel





Together, these designers represent a broader industry shift toward intentional design, editorial influence, and everyday luxury integration.

“Vitkac has always been about more than just selling fashion,” said Mateusz Ciba, General Manager of Vitkac. “Our strength lies in our ability to seamlessly blend the heritage of traditional luxury houses with the innovation of contemporary designers. This balance allows us to offer a curated experience that reflects both where luxury has been and where it is going.”

Vitkac continues to offer iconic brands such as Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, and Givenchy, while expanding its focus to include emerging and contemporary voices. This integrated approach creates a dynamic ecosystem where customers can discover both established luxury and the most relevant designers of today, across a vast array of categories, from women’s luxury bags to refined men’s accessories, all curated within a single elevated shopping experience.

As part of this initiative, Vitkac is also launching Vitkac Vanguard, a new platform dedicated to identifying and showcasing rising designers. Vitkac Vanguard will serve as a curated destination for discovering new talent, further solidifying Vitkac’s role as a tastemaker in the global luxury ecommerce space. This expansion is further supported by the brand’s strong customer base, as Vitkac boasts over 80,000 loyalty members through its Vitkac Club Loyalty Rewards program, reinforcing its growing influence and engagement within the luxury market.

By prioritizing curation over volume, Vitkac is positioning itself at the forefront of the next era of luxury retail, one defined by discovery, storytelling, and innovation. For consumers seeking originality, craftsmanship, and forward-thinking design, Vitkac Luxury Online Shop offers a unique opportunity to engage with the designers shaping the future of fashion in 2026.

About Vitkac Luxury Online Shop

Founded by Arkadiusz Likus, Vitkac Luxury Online Shop offers an unmatched array of men’s and women’s designer bags, shoes, clothing, accessories, and jewelry from 200+ prestigious brands, catering to discerning fashion-conscious clientele. Established in 2011 as an extension of the renowned Vitkac department store in Warsaw, with roots dating back to 1992 as an exclusive fashion brand importer in Poland, Vitkac boasts several luxurious boutiques across the country. Its Warsaw shopping center is the largest in Central and Eastern Europe, showcasing the finest luxury brands. From well-established names like Givenchy, Versace, and Balmain to emerging favorites such as Jacquemus, DSquared2, and Rick Owens, Vitkac.com Luxury Online Shop caters to the discerning tastes of fashion-conscious and high-end clientele.