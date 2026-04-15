OTR Solutions Survey Finds Cash Flow Remains the Defining Value Driver for Factoring Customers

ROSWELL, Ga., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTR Solutions, a freight factoring and transportation technology company serving carriers and brokerages, released findings from a customer survey showing that cash flow remains the top reason carriers use factoring, while broker checks, service support and back-office help also play an important role in day-to-day operations.

The survey gathered feedback from 66 OTR Solutions customers, representing three distinct groups:

31 Prior Non-Factor respondents (carriers who operated at least six months without a factoring company before beginning with OTR),

20 Lifetime OTR respondents (carriers who started factoring with OTR from day one of their business operation), and

16 Lifetime Factor respondents (carriers who had always factored but did not begin with OTR as their factor).



The respondents represented a balanced mix of fleet sizes, 52% operated one to three trucks, while 48% operated four or more. On average, respondents had been with OTR for 3.2 years and in business for 7.2 years, meaning the survey reflects perspectives from carriers with both meaningful factoring experience and well-established operating histories.

Traditionally known as a financial service critical to trucking and logistics industry professionals, especially those running smaller fleets and owner-operators, factoring allows trucking companies to get paid for completed deliveries by converting their unpaid invoices into immediate cash. As covered by Solution Scout, this empowers such companies and enables them to receive up to 95% or more of their invoice upfront, versus having to wait 30+ days for customers to pay. This financial strategy has become vital for cash-intensive industries with long payment cycles and high operational costs. For logistics and transportation companies, factored invoice payments can be leveraged immediately to cover fuel, maintenance and driver payroll between deliveries, expenses that keep the business moving forward. Ultimately, factoring bridges the gap between service delivery and payment receipt where in many cases, can be the difference between keeping your company profitable or being unable to pay bills.

When asked to rate the overall value factoring provides to their business on a scale of 1 to 10, respondents gave strong ratings. Across all profiles, 55% chose 10, and 91% rated factoring between 7 and 10. Among Lifetime Factor respondents, 69% chose 10. Among Prior Non-Factor respondents, 52% chose 10, and 45% rated between 7 and 9. The results clearly show that customers consider factoring a critical part of how they run their businesses.

"These findings further validate OTR's reputation as being a full-service freight factoring and transportation technology company that serves carriers and brokerages," said John Landrum, Vice President of Marketing at OTR Solutions. "Our carrier solutions are centered around cash flow, payments, fuel, banking and back-office support. What we found when we conducted the survey was that cash flow remains the leading value driver for most carriers."

In full, among the 49 respondents who answered the question pertaining to cash flow, 82% said it was the most valuable benefit of factoring. Furthermore, broker checks and back-office operations each received 8%, and 92% of Prior Non-Factor respondents chose cash flow. It was also the top response among both Lifetime OTR (67%) and Lifetime Factor (78%) respondents.

Prior Non-Factor respondents wrote:

"From cash flow, broker checks and fuel savings, OTR has been a huge asset to my business. I have received discounts on insurance and other services because of my relationship with OTR. My OTR team is great to work with, and I have not had one issue that wasn't handled professionally and quickly."

"In summary, factoring is very necessary for trucking authorities and others within the industry. Cash flow is the most beneficial benefit to the business. OTR has been a pillar to the overall success of our operation."

"Factoring enables payment in a quick and timely manner."



Customers also tied factoring to staffing and workload. When asked whether they would need additional employees to support their current operation without a factoring company, 63% said they would need or might need additional staff. Additional responses from Prior Non-Factor, Lifetime OTR and Lifetime Factor respondents suggest that for many carriers, factoring is tied not only to payment timing but also to internal capacity.

Landrum continued, "We're pleased with the survey results and the insights they provide not only to OTR but to the industry as a whole. As they relate to OTR, the responses further validate our core principles, particularly when it comes to continued innovation of our technology to support faster, always on, payments. Customers appreciate our team's responsiveness and our ability to build relationships with them, naming specific employees and praising their service as helpful, professional and reliable. These are the results our team aims to achieve daily across all services and clients to make a meaningful industry impact, especially during the most challenging times."

Overall, the results show that OTR's customers prioritize access to cash flow, but they also rely on the company for broker review, service support and operational assistance. For OTR Solutions, the findings emphasize both strong customer value and a practical strategy to further industry growth.

To learn more about OTR Solutions and its factoring services, visit www.otrsolutions.com.

About OTR Solutions

Founded in 2011, OTR Solutions is a full-service freight factoring and transportation technology company that leverages easy-to-use systems to provide reliable cashflow, back-office support, and operating solutions to U.S. based carriers and brokerages of all sizes. OTR has over 350 employees, headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. To learn more about OTR Solutions’ portfolio of fintech solutions, please visit www.otrsolutions.com.

Media Contact:

Amber Good

LeadCoverage

amber@leadcoverage.com