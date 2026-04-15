Baltic Horizon Fund publishes its NAV for March 2026

As a result of the offering of new Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) units, directed to existing investors, concluded on 3 March 2026, the net asset value (NAV) per unit of the Baltic Horizon Fund decreased to EUR 0.4022 at the end of March 2026 (0.5466 as of 28 February 2026). The month-end total net asset value of the Fund increased to EUR 91.1 million (EUR 78.5 million as of 28 February 2026). A total of 83,013,636 new units were issued, raising approximately EUR 12.3 million in proceeds. Eliminating the new capital effect to NAV, the NAV increase from operating performance during the month would have been +0.48% compared to the previous month.

In March 2026, the Fund generated the consolidated net rental income of EUR 1.1 million (EUR 1.0 million in February 2026).

At the end of March 2026, the Fund’s consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 9.8 million (28 February 2026: EUR 5.2 million) of which EUR 3.8 million is restricted for use specified under credit agreements. New unit issuing and early bond redemption in the amount of EUR 7.9 million (including interest and fees) contributed the most to the change in cash in March.

As of 31 March 2026, the total consolidated assets of the Fund were EUR 221.9 million (28 February 2026: EUR 217.8 million).

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@baltichorizon.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Baltic Horizon Capital AS.

Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, www.baltichorizon.com

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