Goosehead Insurance, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2026 Results

WESTLAKE, Texas, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), announced today that it will report its first quarter 2026 results after the market close on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss results at 4:30 PM ET on April 22nd. To access the call by phone, participants should go to this link (registration link), and you will be provided with the dial in details. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Goosehead’s investor relations website at ir.gooseheadinsurance.com.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at ir.gooseheadinsurance.com for one year following the call.

About Goosehead

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services through corporate and franchise locations throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 200 insurance companies that underwrite personal and commercial lines. For more information, please visit goosehead.com or goosehead.com/become-a-franchisee.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Maddie Middleton

Goosehead Insurance – Investor Relations

Phone: (972) 800-1993

E-mail: madeline.middleton@goosehead.com; IR@goosehead.com

PR Contact:

Mission North for Goosehead Insurance

Email: goosehead@missionnorth.com; PR@goosehead.com