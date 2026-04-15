Dresner Partners Advised Dealer Image Pro on Its Sale to PBS Systems

CHICAGO, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, a leading FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that it advised Sacramento-based Dealer Image Pro on its sale to Calgary-based PBS Systems. Dealer Image Pro will continue to operate under the leadership of CEO Peter Duffy and maintain its headquarters in Sacramento. Together, the companies represent distinct but complementary areas of auto dealership operations, with a shared focus on helping dealerships operate more efficiently and perform at a higher level. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Dealer Image Pro helps dealerships bring inventory to market faster through in-house photography, video, and merchandising workflows that improve speed, consistency, and overall vehicle presentation.

PBS Systems delivers a full-suite dealership management platform supporting operations across accounting, sales, service, and parts.

Reflecting on the partnership, Dealer Image Pro CEO, Peter Duffy said, “I would like to thank the team at Dresner Partners for guiding us through this process. This is an exciting step for our team and our customers, and the decision to partner with PBS Systems reflects a deliberate focus on long-term alignment and shared values within the automotive industry. We will continue doing what we do best, while expanding what’s possible through the strength and scale of PBS Systems, a company we’ve long respected for its commitment to the automotive industry.”

Dave Bradley, President of PBS Systems, emphasized Dealer Image Pro’s strong reputation as a key factor in the acquisition. “Dealer Image Pro has built a strong reputation for helping dealerships elevate how they merchandise and present inventory online. What stood out to us is how closely our organizations share a common vision—not just in our focus on innovation, but in our commitment to delivering the results customers expect. Together, we will deliver high-impact solutions that let dealerships perform at their best.”



Lawrence Pier, Managing Director at Dresner Partners added, “We are honored to have the opportunity to serve the Dealer Image Pro team on a strategic partnership with a leading dealership management platform in PBS Systems. The synergies between Dealer Image Pro and PBS Systems are well aligned, further enhancing and expanding their combined capabilities to best serve dealers.”



Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners added, “Dresner Partners is very pleased to have been able to assist Dealer Image Pro on this sale. The transaction represents another great outcome in the automotive and software sectors for our team as we continue to build this practice. We are grateful to Dealer Image Pro for entrusting their business with our firm.”



Dresner Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to Dealer Image Pro, and Harris Sliwoski LLP served as legal counsel. McLeod Law LLP served as legal counsel to PBS Systems.



More information on Dealer Image Pro can be found at www.dealerimagepro.com. Additional information on PBS Systems can be found at www.pbssystems.com.



About Dresner Partners

Dresner is an award-winning, FINRA-registered middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with professionals located in New York, Cleveland, San Diego, Houston, Fort Lauderdale, New Jersey, and the San Francisco Bay Area. For more than 30 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations, and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations, and corporate development. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com. You can also follow Dresner Partners on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/dresner-partners/ and X at www.x.com/DresnerPartners.

For Media Inquiries

David Gutierrez, Head of PR, IR and Corporate Development, (312) 780-7204, dgutierrez@dresnerco.com



For Transaction Related Inquiries

Lawrence Pier, Managing Director, (650) 332-9995, lpier@dresnerco.com

Steven M. Dresner, President, (312) 780-7206, sdresner@dresnerco.com