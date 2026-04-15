TAO Institute Launches Research Platform to Accelerate Institutional Capital Formation in Bittensor

Toronto, Canada, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAO Institute, a research and analytics platform built for the Bittensor ecosystem, today launched with General Tensor as Co-Founding Member. The platform provides institutional-grade due diligence tools for investors and allocators operating across Bittensor's 128 active subnets.



TAO Institute Launches Research Platform

Independent research coverage is the backbone of how institutional capital learns to trust a new asset class. TAO Institute's analyst team covers active subnets the way sell-side desks cover equities: team evaluation, mechanism design analysis, tokenomics diligence, and monthly management interviews with subnet operators.

TAO Institute is launching with their “Subnet Risk Index (SRI)”, an open source risk assessment methodology across four dimensions: Emission Viability, Market Structure, Economic Sustainability, and Governance & Operations to inform investors on relative health of each subnet and their tokenomics. The SRI Methodology is fully open source and public methodology created to service the Bittensor ecosystem.

Bittensor's subnet count has grown to 128, and capital entering the network has shifted from exclusively crypto-native participants to include funds, public companies, family offices, and active allocators. Until now, no standardized risk framework existed for subnet-level exposure. Investors relied on fragmented data, community sentiment, and informal research. TAO Institute addresses that gap with structured, repeatable scoring and professional analyst coverage.

TAO Institute and General Tensor share a conviction that the next generation of subnet entrepreneurs will build the most consequential decentralized AI infrastructure on Bittensor. What that ecosystem has lacked is the research and risk infrastructure that serious builders need to attract serious capital.

Both organizations are committed to closing that gap, so the best subnets get funded and the weakest ones are identified before capital is misallocated.

Allocators can register for a free account and access all SRI scores, analytics, and research at taoinstitute.io for coverage on all 128 subnets on Bittensor.

"Since 2023, Bittensor has grown from a proof-of-concept to a vibrant network of 128 startups attracting increasingly sophisticated capital from funds, family offices, and public companies. The subnets generating the most emissions today are building infrastructure that will underpin decentralized AI for the next decade. The allocators who identify those subnets early, with real diligence behind them, will compound at rates that fragmented, anecdotal research cannot replicate. ” said Jack Ai-Leung, Co-Founder of TAO Institute.

Ai-Leung previously worked in investment banking before building data and analytics products for crypto markets. His co-founder, 0xSammy, is one of the most followed AI researchers in crypto, with 89k+ followers on X and 7k+ research subscribers covering the developments in the intersection of crypto and AI.

Together they built the platform to apply institutional research standards to an ecosystem that has outgrown informal evaluation.

General Tensor is one of the most institutional, capitalised operators in the Bittensor ecosystem, backed by Digital Currency Group (DCG), Lvna Capital, Proof of Talk (X Ventures), and Good Morning Holdings. The company runs validator, compute, and data center infrastructure at the core of the Bittensor network and builds products serving retail traders, institutional allocators, and autonomous AI agents.

General Tensor became TAO Institute's Founding Member and anchor partner because the platform directly enables the institutional adoption General Tensor has been building toward. The partnership covers distribution, and product integrations across General Tensor's expanding suite of platforms and investment network. General Tensor expects to announce additional acquisitions and product integrations in the coming weeks, further expanding its footprint across the Bittensor financial stack.

"We operate infrastructure on this network every day. We see the demand from allocators who want to deploy capital into subnets but lack the tools to evaluate the risk," said Mike Grantis, CEO of General Tensor. "TAO Institute gives them that tooling. When investors can assess subnets with confidence, more capital enters the ecosystem. Every serious operator benefits. We backed this because it raises the floor for the entire network."

The platform launches with a free tier that includes SRI scores, analytics dashboards, and research published on a two-week delay. An enterprise tier offers real-time research access, custom dashboards, alerts, dedicated subnet coverage, and API access with structured data feeds.

About TAO Institute

TAO Institute is a research and analytics platform for the Bittensor ecosystem providing institutional-grade due diligence tools including the Subnet Risk Index (SRI). Co-founded by Jack Ai-Leung and 0xSammy.

Website: taoinstitute.io.

X: @taoinstitute_

About General Tensor

General Tensor is a vertically integrated infrastructure provider operating across blockchain, AI, and data centers on the Bittensor network. The company builds products and infrastructure serving retail traders, institutional allocators, and autonomous AI agents. General Tensor is backed by Lvna Capital, Digital Currency Group (DCG) and Good Morning Holdings.

Website: generaltensor.io

X: @generaltensor

Media Contacts:

media@generaltensor.io

jack.leung@taoinstitute.io

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