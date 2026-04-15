U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT NAMES ENTIRE ALL SEASONS SENIOR LIVING PORTFOLIO “BEST OF THE BEST”

Farmington Hills, MI, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Beztak is proud to announce that the entire portfolio of All Seasons Senior Living communities have been recognized as the “Best of the Best” by U.S. News & World Report. All Seasons earned top distinction in the 2026 U.S. News Best Senior Living ratings among nearly 4,000 communities nationwide.

All Seasons Ann Arbor, Birmingham, Rochester Hills, and West Bloomfield, Michigan, as well as All Seasons Oro Valley, Arizona and Naples, Florida—were recognized in the Best Independent Living category. All Seasons Naples and All Seasons Oro Valley also earned additional honors in the Best Memory Care category for their expanded levels of care. Across the portfolio, communities were further distinguished with emblem awards in categories for “Management & Staff” “Feels Like Home”, “Food & Dining”, and “Activities & Enrichment”.

“This recognition across our portfolio speaks volumes about the consistency of the All Seasons experience,” said Jason Kohler, Executive Vice President of Senior Living at Beztak. “It reflects the commitment of our teams that go above and beyond to support a vibrant lifestyle and make the communities truly feel like home for our residents.”

The U.S. News Best Senior Living ratings are based on comprehensive surveys of residents and their families, capturing satisfaction across critical factors such as safety, caregiving, management, staff, dining, and programming. Only communities achieving the highest overall scores are awarded “Best” status, making this across-the-board recognition especially significant.

“The All Seasons brand was created with an unwavering commitment to delivering an elevated lifestyle by blending hospitality, innovation, and meaningful connection,” said Sam Beznos, CEO at Beztak. “We’re not just building beautiful communities; we’re creating environments where residents truly thrive.”

Since introducing the All Seasons brand in 2005, Beztak has grown the platform to six premier communities, with an expansion wing to Assisted Living in Ann Arbor, Michigan opening soon and a brand new community in Delray Beach, Florida under construction. Each community reflects a commitment to modern design, personalized service, and a holistic approach to wellness that supports residents’ mind, body, and spirit.

To learn more about All Seasons Senior Living, please visit www.allseasonsliving.com

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For more than 70 years, Beztak has developed, built, managed, and invested in luxury residential, senior living, commercial and industrial real estate throughout the United States. Today, Beztak owns and manages a diverse portfolio of multi-family residential and senior living real estate, offering comprehensive and customizable fee-based property management services for companies seeking to generate higher revenues from their assets while improving overall performance. Beztak continues to develop and construct new properties around the country, as well as renovate existing properties to add value or reposition them in the market. For more information, visit www.beztak.com .