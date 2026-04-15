ROBERTET GROUPE : RAPPORT FINANCIER ANNUEL 2025
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| Source: Robertet SA Robertet SA
ROBERTET GROUPE : RAPPORT FINANCIER ANNUEL 2025
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Strong organic growth and improved profitability in 2025 Strong organic revenue growth of 7.6% (like for like)Improved EBITDA margin, up 120 basis points at 20.6% of revenueProposed dividend of €12...Read More
Information relative au nombre de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital social Article L.233-8 II du code de commerceArticle 222-12-5 du Règlement général de L’AMF Place de cotation...Read More