Shockwave Centers of America Helps Patients Locate Trusted Shockwave Therapy Clinics Near Them

MARIETTA, GA, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MARIETTA, GA - April 15, 2026 - -

Shockwave Centers of America's comprehensive online resource assists patients in locating clinics that offer shockwave therapy administered by trained practitioners.

The company serves as a provider of shockwave therapy products and support across the country and recognizes that many individuals suffer from chronic pain conditions that have not responded to traditional treatments. Shockwave therapy offers a non-invasive option that works by penetrating deep into soft tissue to create a microtrauma or new inflammatory condition. This process triggers the body's natural healing response, prompting the release of bio-chemicals that help build new microscopic blood vessels in the affected area. Additionally, the therapy stimulates cells responsible for the healing of bone and connective tissue.

Patients seeking relief from conditions such as plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendinopathy, patellar tendinitis, hamstring muscle injuries, bursitis, calcific rotator cuff tendinitis, shoulder pain, tennis elbow, heel spurs, and shin splints can benefit from this approach. Clinical data associated with shockwave therapy shows improvement rates of 84 percent for plantar fasciitis, 91 percent for calcific tendonitis of the shoulder, 77 percent for tennis elbow, 76 percent for Achilles tendinopathy, 95 percent relief for myofascial trigger point, 76 percent for patellar tendonitis, and 85 percent for hamstring injuries.

The treatment process is straightforward. A practitioner applies ultrasound gel to the injured area. An applicator is then used to administer ballistic waves, which are essentially compressed air impulses, in a slow circular motion over the treatment area. While patients may experience minor discomfort during the procedure, adjustments can be made to manage it. Some soreness following the session is common and is often compared to the feeling after a strenuous workout.

To ensure the highest standards, SCOA practitioners have received complete training in the administration of shockwave therapy. This training is essential for delivering consistent and effective results. The company's clinic directory serves as a key tool for those searching for shockwave therapy near them, listing numerous verified clinics across the United States and Puerto Rico. Patients can browse the directory to find locations in states including but not limited to Texas, Georgia, California, New York, Florida, and many others. Each listing provides details on the clinic, allowing individuals to identify a nearby provider equipped to deliver the therapy.

David Tucker, Co-Founder and Co-Owner of Shockwave Centers of America and President of TENSnet, a leading supplier of chiropractic equipment, noted the importance of proper training and accessibility. The complete training our practitioners receive ensures consistent and effective delivery of shockwave therapy to patients across various conditions, he said.

Dr. Dan Ruitenbeek, Co-Founder of Shockwave Centers of America and owner of Explore Health & Wellness in Marietta, Georgia, shared insights from clinical practice. Shockwave therapy has helped many patients who previously struggled with persistent pain conditions. The non-invasive nature of the treatment allows for healing without the need for surgery or extended downtime, he explained.

The directory not only lists clinic names, addresses, and contact information but also facilitates easier access for patients in both urban and rural areas. With over 100 clinics participating, the network continues to grow, increasing the availability of shockwave therapy options. This resource is particularly valuable for individuals who have tried other methods without success and are looking for alternatives that stimulate the body's own repair mechanisms.

Shockwave therapy is suitable for a wide range of soft tissue and musculoskeletal issues. By creating a controlled inflammatory response in targeted areas, the therapy encourages increased blood flow and tissue regeneration. The ballistic waves delivered during sessions promote the formation of new blood vessels, which in turn supply nutrients and oxygen necessary for healing.

In addition to the physical mechanism, the therapy has been observed to provide relief from pain associated with trigger points and tendinopathies. Patients typically undergo a series of treatments, with each session lasting a relatively short time. The exact number of sessions depends on the condition and individual response, but many report noticeable improvements after just a few visits.

The availability of this therapy through trained practitioners underscores a shift toward non-invasive pain management solutions in chiropractic and wellness practices. Shockwave Centers of America supports these clinics by providing the necessary equipment and training protocols. This collaboration ensures that patients receive standardized care regardless of location.

For those dealing with chronic shoulder pain, for example, the therapy targets calcific deposits and inflamed tendons. Similarly, for athletes experiencing jumper's knee or hamstring strains, the treatment aids in faster recovery and return to activity. The statistics highlight its efficacy across various applications.

As more individuals become aware of shockwave therapy, the demand for accessible providers increases. The online clinic finder addresses this need by offering a centralized location where patients can search for options close to home. This initiative aligns with the company's mission to promote natural healing processes through advanced yet non-invasive technologies.

Shockwave Centers of America continues to emphasize education and training for all participating practitioners. Complete training programs cover not only the technical aspects of operating the equipment but also patient assessment and treatment planning. This comprehensive approach contributes to better patient outcomes and higher satisfaction rates.

The company's role extends beyond equipment supply. As a resource for the industry, Shockwave Centers of America facilitates the dissemination of best practices in shockwave therapy application. Patients benefit from this expertise when they visit SCOA-affiliated clinics.

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For more information about Shockwave Centers of America™, contact the company here:



Shockwave Centers of America™

David Tucker: Co-Founder and Co-Owner of Shockwave Centers of America

561-300-3444

info@shockwavecenters.com

4880 Lower Roswell Road Suite 20

Marietta, GA, 30068