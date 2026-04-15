Symbotic Announces Date for Reporting Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

WILMINGTON, Mass., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symbotic Inc. (Nasdaq: SYM), a leader in A.I.-enabled robotics technology for the supply chain, today announced it will release second quarter fiscal year 2026 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. The press release will also be available on the Symbotic Investor Relations website: www.ir.symbotic.com. The company will host a live webcast to discuss its financial results for the quarter at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same date.

To listen to the live webcast, register at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/go/symbotic-q2-2026/. The webcast will be available for replay on the Symbotic Investor Relations website at: www.ir.symbotic.com.

Please direct any questions regarding obtaining access to the webcast to Symbotic Investor Relations at ir@symbotic.com.

ABOUT SYMBOTIC

Symbotic is an automation technology leader reimagining the supply chain with its end-to-end, A.I.-powered robotic and software platform. Symbotic reinvents the warehouse as a strategic asset for the world’s largest retail, wholesale, food & beverage, and medical supply distribution companies. Applying next-generation technology, high-density storage and machine learning to solve today's complex distribution challenges, Symbotic enables companies to move goods with unmatched speed, agility, accuracy and efficiency. As the backbone of commerce, Symbotic transforms the flow of goods and the economics of the supply chain for its customers. For more information, visit www.symbotic.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Matt Buckley

Vice President, Communications

mediainquiry@symbotic.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Charlie Anderson

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

ir@symbotic.com