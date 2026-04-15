Linamar Maintains 2026 Outlook

GUELPH, Ontario, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Linamar Corporation (TSX:LNR) today announced it is maintaining its full-year FY26 guidance following the recent amendment of Section 232 tariffs.

With respect to the revised Section 232 tariffs, the company expects no impact to its Mobility business, as those products are either exempt from tariffs or tariff-related costs are absorbed by the customers.

In contrast, some products in the Industrial business are experiencing a more pronounced effect compared to the previous 232 tariff regime, and the company is actively evaluating the scope of this impact. the Linamar team is conducting a thorough review of the recent changes to Section 232 tariffs and pursuing various mitigation strategies, including adjustments to sourcing, pricing, and other levers. Although this assessment is ongoing, Linamar’s established processes and experience managing tariff environments positions it to respond effectively, further clarity will be provided during the upcoming Q1 2026 release scheduled for May 6, 2026.

Following the initial evaluation of the amendment to Section 232 tariffs, Linamar is maintaining its 2026 projections for sales growth, normalized EPS growth, and free cash flow1.

Linamar Executive Chair Linda Hasenfratz said, “In today’s dynamic geo-political environment, it is more important than ever for us to remain focused on long term fundamentals and principles. That goes for business and for governments. The US is our largest trading partner; we are deeply integrated with each other and are critically important to each other. Let’s get a deal done on 232 tariffs and the continuation of USMCA, business will take care of the rest.”

Linamar CEO and President, Jim Jarrell, added: “For 60 years, Linamar has proven that tough times don’t define us — they bring out our best. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: what may feel like a businessperson’s nightmare is an entrepreneur’s dream. And Linamar has always been built by entrepreneurs.”

1 Normalized, Net Earnings (Loss) per Share – Diluted – Normalized, Free Cash Flow, and Liquidity are non GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” section of this press release and previously released 2025 Q4 MD&A.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses certain non-GAAP and other financial measures to provide useful information to both management, investors, and other stakeholders in assessing the financial performance and financial condition of the Company. Certain expenses and income that must be recognized under GAAP are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s underlying operational performance. For this reason, management uses certain non-GAAP and other financial measures when analyzing operational performance on a consistent basis. These Non-GAAP and other financial measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore they are unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies, and they should not be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Please see the “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” section of the Company’s MD&A for further information.

Linamar Corporation (TSX:LNR) is a diversified advanced manufacturing company where the intersection of leading-edge technology and deep manufacturing expertise is creating solutions that power vehicles, motion, work and lives for the future. At the heart of Linamar is the technologies we deliver; casting, forging, metal forming, machining and assembly and fully engineered products. We serve a broad variety of industries, from our On and Off Highway Mobility business to our Agricultural and Access businesses to new areas of expansion in MedTech, Water, Power, Defense and Robotics. We proudly market our global, class leading products under the brands Linamar, Skyjack, MacDon, Salford, Bourgault and McLaren Engineering. Linamar has over 36,000 employees in 86 manufacturing locations, 17 R&D centers and 31 sales offices in 19 countries in North and South America, Europe and Asia, which generated sales of more than $10.2 billion in 2025. For more information about Linamar Corporation and its industry-leading products and services, visit www.linamar.com or follow us on our social media channels.

To the extent any forward-looking statement in this press release constitutes “future-oriented financial information” or “financial outlooks” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, such information is being provided to demonstrate the anticipated results and the reader is cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and the reader should not place undue reliance on such future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks. Future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks, as with forward-looking statements generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to risks. The Company’s actual financial position and results of operations may differ materially from management’s current expectations. Any future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks used herein is neither audited nor reviewed. Where possible, the information has been constructed by management from available audited or audit reviewed financial statements. Where no audited or audit reviewed information has been available, additional management accounting information has been utilized to construct the financial information. The targets set forth in the future-oriented financial information, and the related assumptions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. While Linamar believes there is a reasonable basis for these targets, such targets may not be met. Accordingly, do not place undue reliance on any future-oriented financial information or financial outlooks.

Q1 2026 Release Information Linamar will hold a webcast call on May 6, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its first-quarter results. The event will be simulcast and can be accessed at the following https://www.linamar.com/event/q1-2026-earnings-call/and can also be navigated to on the Company’s website. For those who wish to listen to an audio-only call-in option, the numbers for this call are (+1) 800 549 8228 (North America) or (+1) 289 819 1520 (International) Conference ID 27001, with a call-in required 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast. The conference call will be chaired by Linda Hasenfratz, Linamar’s Executive Chair. A copy of the Company’s quarterly financial statements, including the Management’s Discussion & Analysis, will be available on the Company’s website after 4:00 p.m. ET on May 6, 2026, and at www.sedar.com by the start of business May 7, 2026. The webcast replay will be available at https://www.linamar.com/event/q1-2026-earnings-call/ after the call. A taped replay of the conference call will also be made available starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on May 6, 2026, for seven days. The number for the replay is (+1) 888 660 6264 or (+1) 289 819 1325, Passcode: 27001 #. In addition, a recording of the call will be posted at here.

For further information regarding this release please contact

Linda Hasenfratz at (519) 836-7550.

Guelph, Ontario

April 15, 2026