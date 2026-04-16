Kozo Keikaku Engineering Inc. & InEight Establish Partnership to Support Efficient Project Delivery in Japan

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InEight and Kozo Keikaku Engineering Inc. (KKE) have announced a new partnership agreement under which KKE will become an official InEight partner supporting adoption of InEight. This partnership brings together InEight’s project information management platform and KKE’s deep engineering and consulting expertise to help organisations manage project information with greater confidence and control.

Kozo Keikaku Engineering Inc. to Drive InEight Adoption

Headquartered in Tokyo, Kozo Keikaku Engineering Inc. was founded in 1956 as a structural engineering company and has since evolved into a multidisciplinary engineering and consulting firm with more than 600 professionals. Since its inception, KKE has applied advanced engineering methodologies and systems-based problem solving to complex infrastructure and industrial challenges across Japan.

As an InEight partner, KKE will support companies throughout Japan with the selection and adoption of InEight, enabling digital work practices through scalable workflows that adapt to the specific needs of each organisation. The partnership reinforces InEight’s commitment to investing in regional expertise and ensuring customers in Japan receive localised support throughout their digital project delivery journey.

Strengthening Governance Across Complex Projects

By combining InEight’s robust functionality with KKE’s long-standing experience in engineering consulting services in Japan and abroad, organisations can establish strong governance frameworks that support collaboration, traceability, and informed decision-making across the full project lifecycle. With a decades-long track record of applying innovative engineering approaches and advanced technologies, KKE brings a unique combination of technical credibility and local market expertise to help Japanese project teams modernise document control practices.

Key features of InEight Document include:

Centralized management of project documents across the full lifecycle, from creation through archive

Version control and traceability to reduce risk associated with outdated or incorrect information

Configurable workflows that streamline review and approval processes

A single source of truth that improves collaboration and reduces rework

Audit-ready document controls to support regulatory and contractual requirements





Enabling Stronger Project Outcomes Through Structured Information Management

“We are proud to partner with InEight to support organisations in strengthening how they manage and govern project information,” said Naoya Kumadaki, Managing Director of Kozo Keikaku Engineering Inc. “InEight Document provides a strong foundation for structured document control, and by combining it with our engineering and consulting expertise, we can help customers improve reliability, compliance, and collaboration across complex programs.”

“We are honored to welcome Kozo Keikaku Engineering Inc. to the InEight partner ecosystem,” said Andrew Harris, InEight’s SVP for Sales & Operations Asia Pacific and Japan. “KKE’s engineering background and leadership in applying advanced technology position them as an excellent partner to support our continued growth in Japan. Together, we will help organisations across the Japanese market improve how they manage complex projects from preconstruction through turnover.”

Organisations interested in learning more can contact KKE or InEight to schedule a demonstration.

About InEight

InEight is a leader in construction project controls software, empowering over 850 companies taking on challenging projects in industries including construction and engineering; transportation infrastructure; mining; water; power and renewables; and oil, gas and chemical. Uniquely suited to capital construction and other complex work, our integrated, modular software manages projects worth over $1 trillion globally, taking control of project information management, costs, schedules, contracts, and construction operations, and delivering insights with advanced analytics and AI. InEight’s solutions adapt and scale to meet the dynamic needs of modern construction, driving operational excellence and successful project outcomes. For more information, follow InEight on LinkedIn or visit InEight.com.

About Kozo Keikaku Engineering Inc.

KKE was founded as a structural engineering company in 1956 by Dr. Makoto Hattori, from Tokyo Institute of Technology. KKE introduced the use of computers to the evaluation of the structural integrity of buildings for the first time in Japan in 1961. The company started a structural design office with less than 10 members but steadily grew its business by utilising computer science knowledge and engineering technology to expand its customer base. Today, KKE is an engineering consulting firm with more than 600 members from a wide variety of professional and academic backgrounds, including Architecture, Mathematics, Agriculture, and Arts & Humanities. KKE’s corporate commitment is to harness the limitless power of engineering and implement real world solutions to the challenges faced by societies all over the world. For more information, visit kke.co.jp/en.