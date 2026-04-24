Pattern Energy Wins Inaugural InEight Project Championship for SunZia Wind and Transmission Project

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InEight, a leading provider in construction project controls software, announced today that Pattern Energy has won the InEight Project Championship for its SunZia Wind and Transmission Project.

Award-Winning SunZia Project Sets New Standard for Energy Infrastructure

Pattern Energy is one of the world’s largest privately-owned developers and operators of wind, solar, transmission, and energy storage projects. With nearly 12,000 MW of operating capacity across North America, the company is focused on meeting growing energy demand while strengthening communities and responsibly powering the future.

SunZia Wind and Transmission spans central New Mexico to Arizona and represents one of the largest renewable energy infrastructure developments in U.S. history. The project includes 916 wind turbines generating 3,515 MW of power, supported by a 551-mile high-voltage direct current transmission system delivering 3,000 MW of capacity to the Southwest grid.

Pattern Energy is using InEight’s integrated platform to manage document control and project coordination across the project’s multiple scopes, enabling greater transparency and consistency at scale.

“InEight has been essential for managing SunZia’s complexity, while maintaining alignment across all scopes of the project,” said Todd Bell, Vice President of Construction, Pattern Energy. “Winning the InEight Project Championship is a proud moment for all of Pattern and our project partners and showcases the significance and impact of what we’ve built with SunZia. At Pattern, our goal is to build transformational energy projects while supporting communities. SunZia is a clear example of that.”

Enabling Complex Energy Projects with Connected Data

InEight’s integrated project controls platform supports owners and contractors in managing risk, improving visibility, and delivering large-scale capital projects with confidence. From document control to cost management and scheduling, InEight helps teams maintain alignment across every phase of execution.

“We’re proud to recognize Pattern Energy for delivering a project that truly sets the standard for renewable infrastructure,” said Jake Macholtz, CEO of InEight. “The SunZia project demonstrates what is possible when innovation, scale, and strong project controls come together.”

Learn more about how InEight helps organizations deliver complex projects with confidence. To learn more about how InEight supports renewable leaders like Pattern Energy, visit InEight’s customer success stories.

About InEight

InEight is a leader in construction project controls software, empowering over 850 companies taking on challenging projects in industries including construction and engineering; transportation infrastructure; mining; water; power and renewables; and oil, gas and chemical. Uniquely suited to capital construction and other complex work, our integrated, modular software manages projects worth over $1 trillion globally, taking control of project information management, costs, schedules, contracts, and construction operations, and delivering insights with advanced analytics and AI. InEight’s solutions adapt and scale to meet the dynamic needs of modern construction, driving operational excellence and successful project outcomes. For more information, follow InEight on LinkedIn or visit InEight.com.

About Pattern Energy

Pattern Energy is one of the world’s largest privately owned developers and operators of clean energy and transmission infrastructure. With more than 40 facilities across North America, Pattern’s portfolio includes wind, solar, and energy storage projects that deliver reliable, affordable power to millions of customers. With nearly 12,000 MW of operating and in-construction capacity, Pattern Energy is focused on meeting growing energy demand while strengthening communities and responsibly powering the future. For more information, follow Pattern Energy on LinkedIn or visit patternenergy.com.